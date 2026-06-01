RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Full List Of Awards- MOTM, Orange and Purple Cap, MVP, Emerging Player, Fairplay

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: The IPL 2026 grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has officially drawn the curtains on a magnificent season of cricket. The post-match presentation ceremony was a celebration of the individual titans who dominated the two-month tournament, while the ultimate team glory went to the champions. The star of the spectacular night was young phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who cleaned up on the major individual awards to cap off a historic breakout season.

Rajasthan Royals teen Sooryavanshi was the undisputed star of the awards night as he was crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season.

Sooryavanshi didn’t just stop at the MVP crown. The dynamic young prodigy walked away with the coveted Orange Cap, emerging as the leading run-scorer of the tournament with a staggering 776 runs. He also won the Emerging Player of the Season award, the Electric Super Striker of the Season for operating at an astronomical strike rate of 237.3 and the Super Sixes award for hitting the boundary a whopping 72 times.

While the young gun topped the batting charts, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada bagged the prestigious Purple Cap as the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2026 with 29 crucial wickets. In other major individual awards, Gujarat Titans mainstay Sai Sudharsan was awarded for the most number of boundaries, hitting 75 fours. Veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj on the other hand was adjudged the ultimate pressure-builder of the tournament, delivering the most dot balls (172) across the season.

Veteran Manish Pandey went down memory lane to bag the Catch of the Season award for his sensational, gravity-defying blinder at backward point to dismiss Tim David. On the discipline front, Punjab Kings were handed the Fairplay Award for their impeccable conduct on the pitch. And finally, on the biggest stage, when it mattered the most, the legendary Virat Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match for his masterclass, clutch performance that anchored the championship final under the Ahmedabad lights.

List Of Award Winners In IPL 2026

Player of the Match (Final): Virat Kohli

Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Orange Cap (Most Runs): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (776 runs)

Purple Cap (Most Wickets): Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets)

Emerging Player of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Super Striker of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Strike Rate: 237.3)

Super Sixes of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (72 sixes)

Most Fours in the Season: Sai Sudharsan (75 fours)

Most Dot Balls Bowled: Mohammed Siraj (172 dot balls)

Catch of the Season: Manish Pandey (for dismissing Tim David with a blinder at backward point)

Fairplay Award: Punjab Kings