RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Trolled For Poor Start; Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rock Gujarat Titans

RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill, after a match-winning century against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, could not carry his form in the IPL 2026 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, GT slipped further in the power play itself as Sai Sudharsan too was dismissed for another low score. There is no doubt that the two opening batters held the key for the Titans this season. However, against the experienced bowling duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they fell short.

Gill was dismissed for a score of 10 runs off eight deliveries after crunching a couple of very good boundaries. Meanwhile, Nishant Sindhu came to bat at number three instead of Jos Buttler. In the fourth over, Bhuvneshwar picked up his first wicket of the match as he got rid of Sudharsan for a run-a-ball 22.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Another low score for Shubman Gill









Shubman Gill has often been criticised for his poor performances in big matches like the IPL final. The GT skipper has not had the best of performance in finals be it for his IPL teams or the Indian cricket team.

Flopped Shubman Gill ….”जहां मैटर बड़े होते हैं, वहां शुभमन गिल आउट होते हैं ” EXPOSED 😂📷 😂 https://t.co/om9KQ1qZgp — BiggBoss_News123 (@king123_bb211) May 31, 2026









Social media users did not miss the opportunity to troll the Team India ODI and Test captain.

I’ve no grudges against Shubman Gill, but I have one request for the BCCI: if you want to win ICC trophies, find a perfect replacement for him in knockout matches and finals. Let Gill play all the league matches, and let his replacement play the knockouts and finals. 🚨 — N!!KPSG4(7) (@ElevateUrMind4) May 31, 2026









Fans joked how the BCCI should look at Shubman Gill for only league stage matches and not knockouts.

It’s Not the First Time Shubman Gill failed to Score when it Mattered the most💔. pic.twitter.com/KGtqmnrlJA — Nick💗💫 (@rohanXmsd) May 31, 2026









People recalled his knock against Australia in the ODI World Cup in Narendra Modi Stadium itself. Notably, Gill only scored four runs off seven balls in the final before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Tonight, against RCB, Gill fell to Starc’s national teammate, Josh Hazlewood.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Double blow for Gujarat Titans as Sai Sudharsan dismissed for 12









To make matters worse for the Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudharsan, GT’s second-highest run-getter this season, was dismissed in the fourth over. The left-handed batter was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are gone. There goes our chance of watching a T20 game played like a pure Test match masterclass. 🥲#RCBvsGT #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/RAipuzcBk1 — Shivangi Choudhary (@TweetShivangiii) May 31, 2026







without Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan is there anything left for GT…??#RCBvsGT — AMOL 🫆 (@AB_Officer) May 31, 2026









Given the heavy lifting Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have done for the Titans this season, fans believe that Royal Challengers Bengaluru are way ahead in this final.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to win Orange Cap

Meanwhile, with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan dismissed cheaply, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will end the season as the highest run-getter of the season. The 15-year-old batter for the Rajasthan Royals, playing only his second season, scored 776 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 237.2.

Also Read: RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL Match