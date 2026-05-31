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Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Trolled For Poor Start; Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rock Gujarat Titans

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Trolled For Poor Start; Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rock Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan failed to deliver in the IPL 2026 final as Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put Royal Challengers Bengaluru in control. Fans trolled Gill’s big-match record, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerged as the Orange Cap winner.

Shubman Gill was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood after scoring 10 runs in eight balls. Image Credit: X/@IPL
Shubman Gill was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood after scoring 10 runs in eight balls. Image Credit: X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 20:19 IST

RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill, after a match-winning century against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, could not carry his form in the IPL 2026 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, GT slipped further in the power play itself as Sai Sudharsan too was dismissed for another low score. There is no doubt that the two opening batters held the key for the Titans this season. However, against the experienced bowling duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they fell short. 

Gill was dismissed for a score of 10 runs off eight deliveries after crunching a couple of very good boundaries. Meanwhile, Nishant Sindhu came to bat at number three instead of Jos Buttler. In the fourth over, Bhuvneshwar picked up his first wicket of the match as he got rid of Sudharsan for a run-a-ball 22. 

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Another low score for Shubman Gill




Shubman Gill has often been criticised for his poor performances in big matches like the IPL final. The GT skipper has not had the best of performance in finals be it for his IPL teams or the Indian cricket team.




Social media users did not miss the opportunity to troll the Team India ODI and Test captain. 




Fans joked how the BCCI should look at Shubman Gill for only league stage matches and not knockouts.




People recalled his knock against Australia in the ODI World Cup in Narendra Modi Stadium itself. Notably, Gill only scored four runs off seven balls in the final before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Tonight, against RCB, Gill fell to Starc’s national teammate, Josh Hazlewood.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Double blow for Gujarat Titans as Sai Sudharsan dismissed for 12




To make matters worse for the Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudharsan, GT’s second-highest run-getter this season, was dismissed in the fourth over. The left-handed batter was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.






Given the heavy lifting Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have done for the Titans this season, fans believe that Royal Challengers Bengaluru are way ahead in this final.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to win Orange Cap

Meanwhile, with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan dismissed cheaply, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will end the season as the highest run-getter of the season. The 15-year-old batter for the Rajasthan Royals, playing only his second season, scored 776 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 237.2. 

Also Read: RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL Match

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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Trolled For Poor Start; Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rock Gujarat Titans
Tags: Bhuvneshwar Kumargujarat-titanshome-hero-pos-5IPL 2026 finaljosh hazlewoodRCB vs GTRoyal Challengers BengaluruSai Sudharsanshubman gill

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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Trolled For Poor Start; Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rock Gujarat Titans
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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Trolled For Poor Start; Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rock Gujarat Titans
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