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Home > India News > PoJK Resident Among 3 Individuals Detained Near LoC In Jammu & Kashmir’s Uri During Security Operation

PoJK Resident Among 3 Individuals Detained Near LoC In Jammu & Kashmir’s Uri During Security Operation

Indian Army troops apprehended a PoJK resident while he was crossing the LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla district. In a separate intelligence-based operation, two Sopore residents were detained during an alleged exfiltration attempt. All three have been handed over for investigation and legal action.

PoJK Resident Among 3 Individuals Detained Near LoC In Jammu & Kashmir's Uri During Security Operation (Via X)
PoJK Resident Among 3 Individuals Detained Near LoC In Jammu & Kashmir's Uri During Security Operation (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 17:56 IST

A resident of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was apprehended by the Indian Army while attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, while two local residents from Sopore were separately detained during an alleged exfiltration attempt in the same area. The Indian Army said the incident took place in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where alert troops intercepted an individual crossing the Line of Control.

The detained person was identified as Zeeshan Mir, son of Lal Mir, and a resident of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Army, soldiers challenged the intruder and successfully apprehended him without any escalation. After his detention, the individual was handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for further legal proceedings and investigation.

Army Highlights Vigilance Along Border

In a statement, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said its troops detected and intercepted the intruder while he was attempting to cross into Indian territory through the Uri sector. The Army stated that personnel exercised restraint during the operation and ensured the suspect was taken into custody safely before being transferred to the police.

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Two Sopore Residents Detained In Separate Operation

In another operation in the Uri sector, security forces detained two residents of Sopore in Baramulla district who were allegedly attempting to cross the border.

According to defence officials, the arrests were made during a joint operation launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police based on specific intelligence inputs.

Joint Search Operation Leads To Arrests

Security forces conducted searches in parts of Uri after receiving information about suspicious movement near the border. During the operation, the two men were intercepted by Army personnel. Officials said they were allegedly trying to exfiltrate along with a guide and were detained for questioning.

The Army stated that the operation was carried out jointly with local police and that investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attempted crossing.

Probe Underway

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into both incidents. Security agencies are examining possible links, motives and other aspects related to the border crossings.

The Army reiterated that surveillance and monitoring along the Line of Control remain active and that forces continue to maintain a high level of vigilance in sensitive sectors.

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PoJK Resident Among 3 Individuals Detained Near LoC In Jammu & Kashmir’s Uri During Security Operation
Tags: Baramulla newsChinar CorpsJammu and Kashmir ArmyLine of ControlLoC infiltration attemptPoJK resident detainedSopore residents arrestedUri sector news

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PoJK Resident Among 3 Individuals Detained Near LoC In Jammu & Kashmir’s Uri During Security Operation
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