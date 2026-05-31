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Home > India News > OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.05.2026, Samrudhi SM-57 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No MH 328862

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.05.2026, Samrudhi SM-57 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No MH 328862

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.05.2026, Samrudhi SM-57 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No MH 328862

Kerala lottery result today (Via X)
Kerala lottery result today (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-31 15:32 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today (31-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Samrudhi SM-57 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Samrudhi SM-57 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SM’. This lottery is organized by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Tuesday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Samrudhi SM-57 Lottery Result will be declared today, Sunday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Samrudhi SM-57 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Samrudhi SM-57 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Samrudhi SM-57 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

You Might Be Interested In

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 31-05-2026, Full List of Samrudhi SM-57 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – MH 328862

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 25 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – MG 716734

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – MG 124524

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 – 0508, 0544, 1649, 1709, 1716, 2680, 2748, 3160, 4203, 4942 5085, 5489, 5602, 5777, 5848 6610, 7122, 9353, 9522

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0400, 2539, 7249, 7670 7865, 9143

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0078, 0271, 0760, 0857 1298, 1656, 1770, 1809 2421, 3741, 4461, 5305 5399, 5816, 6067, 7328 7429, 7692, 7757, 8390, 8652, 8672, 9584, 9689, 9713

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 31-05-2025: Prize structure of Samrudhi SM-57 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

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OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.05.2026, Samrudhi SM-57 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No MH 328862
Tags: Kerala lottery resultKerala lottery result todaySamrudhi SM-57

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OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.05.2026, Samrudhi SM-57 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No MH 328862

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OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.05.2026, Samrudhi SM-57 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No MH 328862
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.05.2026, Samrudhi SM-57 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No MH 328862
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.05.2026, Samrudhi SM-57 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No MH 328862
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 31.05.2026, Samrudhi SM-57 Sunday Bumper Lottery Result: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No MH 328862

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