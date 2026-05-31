Who is General NS Raja Subramani? Profile of India’s New Chief of Defence Staff

General N.S. Raja Subramani is now Indias Chief of Defence Staff. He started this job on May 31 2026. General Subramani took over from General Anil Chauhan who retired. As the Chief of Defence Staff General Subramani will also be the Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs. There was a ceremony to mark this change. General Subramani laid a wreath at the National War Memorial. He also got a Guard of Honour at South Block. This is a job and General Subramani will have to make some important decisions. He has a lot of experience in the military. This will help him make good choices.

An Illustrious Military Career Spanning Four Decades

General N.S. Raja Subramani has been in the military for than 40 years. He has done different jobs and has been decorated for his service. He was commissioned into the Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14 1985. General Subramani went to the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He also got training at the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

General Subramani has a Master of Arts degree from Kings College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University. He has worked in different places and has commanded several units. He was in charge of the 16 Garhwal Rifles in Assam and the 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu & Kashmir. He also headed the 17 Mountain Division and the 2 Corps.

Before becoming the Chief of Defence Staff General Subramani was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command and the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. He was also the Military Adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat.

Driving the Vision of ‘JAI’: Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation

General Subramani has a vision for the military. He wants to focus on three things: Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation. He wants the Army, Navy and Air Force to work together seamlessly. General Subramani also wants India to be self-reliant and to use technology to defend itself.

General Subramani said that he will focus on transforming the forces and making them more joint and integrated. He wants to develop and use weapon systems. He also wants to work with the industry and research institutions to achieve this goal.

Priorities: Theaterisation and Modern Warfare

One of the tasks that General Subramani will have to do is to implement the military the aterisation plan. This plan will help India to respond quickly to conflicts and to share resources. General Subramani has an understanding of operational dynamics and this will help him to manage regional security challenges.

General Subramani has won awards for his service. He has the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. He is a respected officer and he will do a great job, as the Chief of Defence Staff.