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Home > Offbeat News > PM Modi Mann Ki Baat 134th Episode Live Updates: Athletics Records & Summer Health Tips

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat 134th Episode Live Updates: Athletics Records & Summer Health Tips

In the one hundred and thirty fourth edition of Mann Ki Baat , Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the things that Indian athletes have done. He said that the men one hundred meter national record was broken three times in two days at the twenty ninth National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in Ranchi.

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat 134th Episode Live Updates: Athletics Records & Summer Health Tips

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 11:55 IST

In the episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to millions of people across the country to celebrate the amazing things that ordinary people are doing. He spoke on the radio and on television. He used this chance to say that ordinary people are helping India become a better nation. Prime Minister Modi talked about the things that young Indian athletes are doing and he also gave some tips on how to stay cool during the hot summer.

He started by talking about how Indian athletes are doing in sports especially in running. He mentioned the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition that was held in Ranchi, where the national record in the 100-meter sprint was broken three times in just two days. Prime Minister Modi even spoke with two of the sprinters in the country Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur. He praised them for working hard and said that they are an inspiration to young people who want to do well in sports.

Prime Minister Modi also talked about how to deal with the heat during the summer. He said that we can find the answers to staying cool in our kitchens. He said that when it gets hot we naturally start eating foods that help us stay cool. Prime Minister Modi told people to drink plenty of water and to eat foods that are good for us during the hot weather.

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Prime Minister Modi also talked about how important it’s to preserve our culture and to learn new things. He mentioned a type of cheese from Jammu and Kashmir that is becoming very popular. He said that this is helping the people who make it. He also talked about a student named Sanjana Philo Chacko who won a silver medal in a math competition in Europe.

Prime Minister Modi said that this shows that Indian students are very good at math and science and that they can compete with anyone, in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mann Ki Baat is a way for him to talk to the people of India and to celebrate the amazing things that they are doing.

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PM Modi Mann Ki Baat 134th Episode Live Updates: Athletics Records & Summer Health Tips
Tags: Animesh KujurGurindervir SinghIndian AthleticsIndian Kitchen Wisdommann ki baatMann Ki Baat 134Mann Ki Baat Updatesnarendra modiNational RecordPM Modi speechpm modi’Ranchi Athletics 2026Sports IndiaSummer Health Tipsviksit-bharat

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PM Modi Mann Ki Baat 134th Episode Live Updates: Athletics Records & Summer Health Tips
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat 134th Episode Live Updates: Athletics Records & Summer Health Tips
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat 134th Episode Live Updates: Athletics Records & Summer Health Tips
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