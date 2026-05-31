WWE-AAA Noche de Los Grandes Results (May 30, 2026): Chad Gable Unmasked as Original El Grande Americano, Rey Fenix Wins Cruiserweight Title

WWE AAA Noche de Los Grandes (30 May 2026) Results and Highlights: AAA made a comeback to Arena Monterrey on Saturday night for Noche del Los Grandes, a huge event that included the conclusion of the most intense feud in professional wrestling: a mask-versus-mask match between El Grande Americano and the Original El Grande Americano.

WWE AAA Noche de Los Grandes: May 30, 2026 All Matches

Mask vs Mask: El Grande Americano vs. Original El Grande Americano – Main Event

AAA Latin American Championship Match: El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. (C) vs El Hijo del Vikingo

AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Laredo Kid (C) vs Rey Fenix

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Psycho Clown and Pagano (C) vs War Raiders

AAA: Original El Grande Americano reveals identity







From the introduction to the post-match unmasking ceremony, the main event span for just about an hour. It remains pretty hard to transform it into a simple synopsis. Original Grande Americano (OGA) hit El Grande Americano (EGA) with a guitar before the starting bell. The Creed Brother’s masked removal followed by EGA’s pin was the final move on the cover. Bravo came down a flying crossbody from the upper deck after he and Rayo had a fight with the Creeds. The blind comedian, Ojitos de Huevo, hit OGA on the head with the walking stick. After that, a masked mariachi, who turned out to be Pimpinela Escarlata, hit OGA with a guitar. Andrea Bazarte inspired EGA emotionally when she showed up in the front row. The chains on OGA’s ankles killed him fairly A lot.

Ultimately, it was a running headbutt that helped EGA win. After that, AAA acted as if it was a mask-versus-mask match. OGA revealed his face and name, Chad Gable, to the crowd. OGA liked the audience. There is just one El Grande Americano now, but he will always be Original Grande Americano. OGA handed EGA his mask. When the show was finally over, El Grande Americano kissed Andrea and danced with his team.

WWE AAA Noche de Los Grandes: Ray Fenix wins Cruiserweight Championship against Laredo Kid

The opening match saw Laredo Kid defending his Cruiserweight Championship against Ray Fenix. Laredo Kid was just about to cheat by using one of his tricks when Fenix was already prepared to counter him. He swerved a low punch and didn’t get tricked by the fake faint act. It was Fenix’s extreme zeal that got him trapped. Laredo had removed the turnbuckle pad from the ring earlier. Laredo barely escaped a Musclebuster by kicking out at the very last second. Fenix planned to use the turnbuckle to his advantage. The referee stepped in to stop the idea. Fenix got a low blow from Laredo. Laredo leaped with a frog splash. Fenix managed to kick out! Laredo charged the corner for a Stinger splash which was the disputed one. Laredo ran right into the unprotected steel while Fenix got out of the way. At the very end, Fenix pulled off a Musclebuster and got the win.

AAA Latin American Championship: Hijo del Vikingo vs El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Omos came down to take Wagner off the turnbuckles. Vikingo went for his splash of 450; Wagner was still able to kick out. Galeno hit Omos with a chair when he tried to come to his brother’s rescue. Mini Vikingo managed to sneak in a springboard dropkick on Vikingo. The execution of Wagner’s pumphandle slam was perfect. Despite Vikingo’s kicking out, Omos was so angry that he slammed Galeno into the ring post and gave Wagner a KO punch. Vikingo ended up winning with a 630 senton.

AAA World Tag Team Championship: War Raiders win title against Psycho Clown & Pagano

The key to this game was whether Pyscho Clown and Pagano were in agreement. Up until they didn’t, they worked well together. Pagano gave Psycho a friendly fire beating. Ivar used Pagano’s worry for his partner as an opportunity to knock him out of the ring. For their teamwork powerslam finisher, the War Raiders attacked Psycho. The pin was made by Erik. After the game, the drama grew more intense. Pagano retaliated against Psycho’s shove. Psycho tore his own face off. Daring Psycho to strike him, Pagano turned away. After Pagano left, Psycho was ambushed by the War Raiders. Pagano left Psycho after refusing to assist his partner.

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