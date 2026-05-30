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Home > Sports News > Liverpool Sack Manager Arne Slot Just One Year After Title Glory

Liverpool Sack Manager Arne Slot Just One Year After Title Glory

Liverpool FC have shockingly sacked head coach Arne Slot just one year after winning the Premier League title. Inside the £446m collapse and what’s next for Anfield.

Liverpool Sack Manager Arne Slot Just One Year After Title Glory. Photo X
Liverpool Sack Manager Arne Slot Just One Year After Title Glory. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 19:39 IST

In a shocking twist that has rocked world football, Liverpool FC have sacked head coach Arne Slot with immediate effect. The decision was announced together by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) chief executive Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes, ending the Dutchman’s two-year stay at Anfield in swift and brutal fashion.

Slot’s firing ends a stunning fall from grace. Slot arrived in the summer of 2024 to fill the boots of the legendary Jürgen Klopp, and in his first campaign he did the seemingly impossible. He led the Reds to a historic 20th Premier League crown and rightly won the LMA Manager of the Year award. However, the following 2025–26 season turned into a disaster which ultimately cost him his job.

Liverpool lost their identity completely despite a record-breaking summer investment of £446 million, including blockbuster signings like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and a British-record £125 million deadline-day move for striker Alexander Isak. The team failed to defend their domestic crown, finishing fifth with only 60 points, their lowest total since 2016. And the Reds also suffered early, humbling exits in the domestic cups and a quarter-final exit in the Champions League.

The woes of Slot, added to the off-pitch burdens and internal friction. The squad had to deal with huge emotional trauma after the tragic death of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota last summer. As the campaign wore on, cracks began to appear in the dressing room. A highly-publicised tactical divide with club icon Mohamed Salah split the fans. Slot’s eventual departure at the end of the season, with a final plea to the club to return to their famous ‘heavy metal’ attacking football, left him increasingly isolated and a regular target of boos from frustrated home fans.

In an official club statement, FSG acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, praising Slot’s initial success and the profound compassion he showed during the team’s personal tragedies. “At the same time,” the statement read, “we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward.”

The hierarchy are said to want a tactical change back to an aggressive, high-pressing and urgent style of football. To that end, former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has emerged as the clear favourite to take over the hot-seat at Anfield. Liverpool are making no mistake about clearing the decks after a crazy, trophy-less title defence, with a rebuild for the future.

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Liverpool Sack Manager Arne Slot Just One Year After Title Glory
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Liverpool Sack Manager Arne Slot Just One Year After Title Glory
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