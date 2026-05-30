PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series?

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming: Pakistan look to forget their series loss against Bangladesh as they host Australia for an ODI series. The Shaheen Afridi-led side will play Australia over three ODIs, with the first match kicking off in Rawalpindi. The next two games will be played in Lahore. Here is a look at where the fans can watch the Pakistan vs Australia live streaming of the series. After their recent 1-2 defeat against Bangladesh in most recent ODI series in March, the Men in Green would like to bounce back quickly. As the players have participated in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), they will have an advantage by playing at home.

Australia squad is suffering with a series of absences due to injuries. As they are going to have a heavy workload in Test cricket soon, the best fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc will not be going. Mitchell Marsh is also out due to his IPL ankle injury. John Inglis will be the captain of the side.

Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming

When will the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match is going to take place on Saturday, 30th May 2026.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match will start at 4:30 P.M. (PKT) in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Saturday, 30th May.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, in Pakistan.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match in India on TV?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match will not be televised in India.

Where to live stream the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match can be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India,

Pakistan Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score Mar 15, 2026 Bangladesh Mirpur Lost BAN: 290/5, PAK: 279 Mar 13, 2026 Bangladesh Mirpur Win BAN: 114, PAK: 274 Mar 13, 2026 Bangladesh Mirpur Lost BAN: 115/2, PAK: 114 Nov 16, 2025 Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Won PAK: 215/4, SL: 211 Nov 14, 2025 Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Won PAK: 289/2, SL: 288/8

Australia Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score Oct 25, 2025 India Sydney Lost AUS: 236, IND: 237/1 Oct 23, 2025 India Sydney Won AUS: 265/8, IND: 264/9 Oct 19, 2025 India Sydney Won AUS: 131/3, IND: 136/9 Aug 24, 2025 South Africa Mackay Won AUS: 431/2, SA: 155 Aug 22, 2025 South Africa Mackay Lost AUS: 193, SA: 277

Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI Predicted Lineups

Pakistan Predicted Lineup: Maaz Sadaqat, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Australia Women Predicted Lineup: Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (C), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Matthew Short, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Tanveer Sangha

Also Read: PAK vs AUS: Shaheen Afridi’s ‘Aapke Liye 200 Ki Speed Par Bowling Karunga…’ Remark Before 1st ODI vs Australia in Rawalpindi Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO