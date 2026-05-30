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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Horror: Man Forces Wife Into ‘Rooster’ Position For 4 Hours, Stabs Her As She Tries To Escape

Mumbai Horror: Man Forces Wife Into ‘Rooster’ Position For 4 Hours, Stabs Her As She Tries To Escape

A Mumbai woman was allegedly tortured by her husband, Arbaaz Syed, who forced her into a painful rooster position for four hours and threatened her with a sword and acid attack. After escaping, she was allegedly stabbed at her parents' home. The accused has been arrested.

Mumbai Horror: Man Forces Wife Into 'Rooster' Position For 4 Hours, Stabs Her As She Tries To Escape (Via X)
Mumbai Horror: Man Forces Wife Into 'Rooster' Position For 4 Hours, Stabs Her As She Tries To Escape (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 15:47 IST

Mumbai: A shocking case of domestic violence has emerged from Mumbai, where a 25-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly subjecting his wife to hours of physical abuse, confinement, and intimidation before attacking her again after she sought refuge at her parents’ home. According to police, the accused, identified as Arbaaz Syed, allegedly assaulted his wife following a domestic dispute at their residence. Investigators said the violence escalated rapidly, with Syed allegedly confining her inside the house and preventing her from leaving.

During the ordeal, he reportedly threatened to kill her with a sword and also warned that he would throw acid on her face. The victim was allegedly subjected to severe physical and mental torture for several hours.

Forced To Remain In ‘Rooster’ Position For Hours

Furthermore, the police said the accused forced his wife to remain in a “rooster” position, a physically painful punishment posture, for nearly four hours.

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The prolonged humiliation and abuse reportedly left the woman terrified and fearing for her life. Despite the threats, she eventually managed to escape from the house and rushed to her parents’ residence for safety.

Husband Tracks Her Down To Parents’ House

The victim’s attempt to find refuge proved short-lived as the accused allegedly followed her to her parents’ home. According to investigators, Syed created a disturbance at the residence and became aggressive. He had pounded his wife with a knife in a fit of rage and caused injuries.

Police Detain Accused After Complaint

On being informed of the violent act, a police team moved to arrest the accused, Arbaaz Syed, at the location. The assaulted woman lodged a formal complaint impugning the hurt, threat, confinement and knife attack.

Based on the location of the complainant’s statement, a case was registered against the suspect under several serious sections of the law.

Accused Found To Be A History-Sheeter

While investigating the case, police found that Syed is a history-sheeter, with 19 criminal cases filed against him in many police stations. The accused has a long criminal record with a number of serious offences to his credit, which prompted authorities to act on the current case. Police have initiated the process to send the accused to judicial custody.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather additional evidence and determine the full sequence of events. Further legal proceedings are expected as the case moves forward.

ALSO READ: Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt

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Mumbai Horror: Man Forces Wife Into ‘Rooster’ Position For 4 Hours, Stabs Her As She Tries To Escape
Mumbai Horror: Man Forces Wife Into ‘Rooster’ Position For 4 Hours, Stabs Her As She Tries To Escape
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