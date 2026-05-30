Watch: Hyva Truck Rams Car On Odisha’s Palasuni Bridge In Bhubaneswar, Drags It For Several Metres

A shocking road accident on Odisha’s Palasuni Bridge in Bhubaneswar caused widespread outrage after a Hyva truck rammed into a car. This happened on Friday night, and it got captured by a handful of commuters, went viral across social media. In the viral clip we can see the truck keep pushing the damaged vehicle along the road, and that caused genuine panic among the people gathered there. Even though it was terrifying , both people inside the car somehow managed to get out and escape without any major injuries.

Watch The Video







What Happened Here?

According to media reports, the car’s occupants, Subrata Pattnaik and his niece Adyasha were making their way through the busy stretch near Palasuni Bridge when the speeding truck is alleged to have rammed into their vehicle from behind, and apparently, it did not stop. Reports indicate that after the impact, the truck kept going, dragging the car along for a noticeable distance. Eyewitnesses said it almost looked like an action movie scene, with the big vehicle shoving the smaller car across the roadway, step by step. Both of them were injured and hospitalised.

Social Media reaction

On social media, users sounded really shocked about the driver’s alleged behavior and they want strict punishment if negligence is actually proven. This episode, it also has brought back concerns about the dangers linked to speeding trucks on city streets, more so in crowded, densely populated zones where the margin for error feels smaller.

Was The Driver Arrested?

After the incident, police tracked down and arrested the driver of that Hyva truck. According to officials, The name of the driver is Jagmohan Bhukta. Officials say investigators are going through CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and those viral videos , to try to pin down what happened exactly. Right now they are weighing a few options: whether the truck was moving way too fast, if the driver acted negligently, or if it was more reckless, and then also whether any kind of impairment could have been involved. Police still haven’t released the driver’s statement, or the precise sequence of events right before the collision. The investigation is ongoing, and officials noted that extra action will be taken once the findings from the probe start coming in.

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