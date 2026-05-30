iPhone Ultra Design Leaked: Ultra-Thin Build, Dual Cameras, And Fast Charging — Check Specifications, Launch Timeline, And Price

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is all set to unveil its first foldable smartphone this year. The media reports and experts claim that the company will launch the handset in September as it launches its devices traditionally. Several leaks and rumours have already offered us an idea of the purported iPhone Fold aka iPhone Ultra design and specifications. A new leak surfacing on the Internet, and this one is different. The new rumour shows the alleged case of the iPhone foldable, offering a clear glimpse of what Apple’s foldable may look like.

IFunSmart and several Chinese websites showcase the leaked case from multiple angles. As per the image, the case is shown in black colour. Notably, the alleged iPhone foldable may not feature built-in MagSafe support. So, users who want to use the MagSafe support need to get the case for magnetic charging.

What the Leaked Case Tells Us

The images suggest that the volume buttons are placed along the top edge of the device, while the power button sits on the right side. A cutout can also be seen just below the power button, likely meant for an antenna band.

On the MagSafe question, Apple may have left out the internal magnets to keep the foldable as thin as possible, effectively shifting the MagSafe function to the case itself. This is a trade-off that Apple appears willing to make to keep the phone looking and feeling as slim as a regular smartphone.

iPhone Ultra Features and Specifications

The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch internal OLED screen that is nearly crease-free. It is also tipped to run on the Apple A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, carry a battery between 5,000mAh and 5,400mAh, and support 30W or faster charging. Biometrics will reportedly shift from Face ID to Touch ID built into the power button.

Several sources suggest Apple considers a nearly invisible crease essential before entering the foldable market, and the display technology may involve a flexible OLED paired with a laser-drilled metal support plate that spreads stress during folding.

iPhone Ultra Launch Timeline and Price

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone Ultra foldable in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, with pricing likely to exceed $2,000 (around Rs 1.89 lakh) in international markets. That price point puts it squarely in premium territory, but given everything the leaks suggest, Apple is clearly not building this as a budget experiment. If it delivers on the thin design and near-invisible crease, it could give Samsung’s foldable lineup a serious challenge for the first time. Also Read: Google Pixel 10 Pro India Sale Goes Live With Massive Discount, Cashback And EMI Offers; Check Latest Price