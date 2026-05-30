‘Indian Armed Forces Preparing Well For Operation Sindoor 2.0: Army Chief Highlights Joint Warfare Strategy If Situation Demands

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces are preparing well for “Operation Sindoor 2.0” if the need arises, while stressing that Operation Sindoor is continuing with only a temporary cessation of hostilities in place. Speaking to reporters after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of the 150th Course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, General Dwivedi said the three services are focused on enhancing jointness and preparing for future warfare. The Army Chief noted that modern battlefields have become highly transparent, requiring constant vigilance in troop deployment and civilian protection.

“Operation Sindoor is still continuing. There is a temporary cessation of hostilities. The Indian Army and all three services are preparing well for Operation Sindoor 2.0, if it takes place. Presently, we are looking at enhancing our synergy within the three services, equipping ourselves for the next warfare… 24×7, the battlefield is so transparent that every movement is known to the other side, therefore we have to be very cautious in terms of our deployment, employment and the protection required to protect our troops as well as the civilians in the border areas,” COAS said.

On information warfare, General Dwivedi said success depends on public trust and national unity. “Information warfare is only successful if the whole of nation gets together and trusts the people who are giving the information. If that happens, I can assure you that the nation which trusts each other and all these stakeholders will always win the war,” said COAS General Dwivedi.

Addressing the issue of proposed military theatre commands, the Army Chief said the process of theatrisation is progressing as planned and that a comprehensive report has already been submitted to the Defence Minister.

“As far as the theatrization is concerned, I assure the house that it is on the right track. As of now, all the discussions on theatrization have got over within the Chiefs of Staff Committee, the complete report has been submitted to the Defence Minister. It is undergoing a review from various stakeholders at this stage. In this, the CDS and the present three chiefs, including the outgoing CNS, we have taken a conscious view that all the major interests of all three services are met with,” he said.

General Dwivedi added that the proposed structure would see service chiefs focusing on force sustenance and readiness, while theatre commanders would be responsible for operational employment of forces.

“Whenever you will find there is a kind of synergy which is to be brought in, there will be some kind of a giveaway by all three services. Therefore the service chiefs will be responsible for the restrain and sustain and the theatre commanders will be responsible for the operation, orchestration of the forces. We are hopeful that the next setup, which is coming under the new CDS should be able to take the journey forward and in next 2-3 years we should be able to see it happening on ground,” COAS Dwivedi said.

Recalling his days as an NDA cadet, General Dwivedi shared memories of Charlie Squadron, which emerged as the Champion Squadron this term. Praising the current generation of cadets, the Army Chief expressed confidence in their ability to take the armed forces to greater heights.

He said, “When I reached NDA, the first thing I did was go to Charlie Squadron… When I came to know that this time it was the Champion Squadron, my enthusiasm increased and I remembered my days, how we used to live there because I myself was a PT Captain… Yesterday, when the PT display was taking place, I also felt like doing this exercise with them, and if it were not for the constraints of age, then perhaps I would have done it… I am happy that the confidence that today’s NDA cadets have gives us the satisfaction that the coming generation will go one step ahead of us.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

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