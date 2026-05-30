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Home > Regionals News > Gujarat Marital Dispute Takes Dramatic Turn As Husband Seeks Euthanasia, Calls Wife ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Over Repeated Harassment

Gujarat Marital Dispute Takes Dramatic Turn As Husband Seeks Euthanasia, Calls Wife ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Over Repeated Harassment

A Surat man has sought permission for euthanasia, alleging years of harassment by his wife and inaction from authorities.

Surat man alleged that his wife used legal proceedings and financial demands to target spouses (AI IMAGE)
Surat man alleged that his wife used legal proceedings and financial demands to target spouses (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 11:54 IST

A man from Surat, Gujarat, sent a letter to the district collector asking for permission to end his life. He says his wife has been harassing him for years, and no matter how many times he’s reached out to the authorities, nobody has helped. The man identified as Kirit Patel told India Today that his wife keeps misusing laws meant to protect women. Whenever they have a domestic fight, she files complaints against him, and it’s taken a heavy toll on his mental health. He also says she tried to harm his child from a previous marriage. Patel says he went to the police, but they never registered an FIR about it.

Gujarat man calls wife ‘looteri dulhan’ over harassment 

Patel claims his wife uses legal fights and demands for money to target her husband. He even called her a “looteri dulhan,” basically a bride who loots. He says she’s done this to earlier husbands too. All this, though, is based on Patel’s side; there’s no official inquiry or proof backing up his story.

One of the most grave allegations made by Patel is that his son from his previous marriage was threatened by his wife, but when he approached the police regarding this matter, no FIR was registered regarding the same. Patel mentioned that on several occasions, he asked the authorities to look into this matter.

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Why is the Gujarat man seeking euthanasia? 

Feeling desperate and let down by the authorities, Patel asked for euthanasia, hoping someone will finally pay attention to what’s happening to him and maybe rethink how these marital disputes get handled.

Patel’s plea for euthanasia shows just how worn down he feels. He’s frustrated. He says the system offers no real protection for men caught up in domestic disputes. Every time he went to the police or government offices, all he got were empty promises.

His application, officially stamped by the Surat Collector’s Office, asks for permission to end his life. He’s blunt: he doesn’t see any other way out. Patel has even said that if his problems aren’t solved within a set time, he’ll be forced to take matters into his own hands. Right now, officials haven’t responded to his accusations or his request.

Bihar incident 

Then there’s a separate story from Hajipur, Bihar, that recently blew up on social media. Aman Kumar says his wife abandoned him and their family and ended up living with another man. He told ANI that after their arranged marriage in 2013, he supported her education, even selling land to pay for her studies.

MUST READ: Hijack Attempt? United Airlines Flight From Chicago to Minneapolis Diverted After Unruly Passenger Tries To Storm Cockpit

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Gujarat Marital Dispute Takes Dramatic Turn As Husband Seeks Euthanasia, Calls Wife ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Over Repeated Harassment
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Gujarat Marital Dispute Takes Dramatic Turn As Husband Seeks Euthanasia, Calls Wife ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Over Repeated Harassment

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Gujarat Marital Dispute Takes Dramatic Turn As Husband Seeks Euthanasia, Calls Wife ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Over Repeated Harassment
Gujarat Marital Dispute Takes Dramatic Turn As Husband Seeks Euthanasia, Calls Wife ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Over Repeated Harassment
Gujarat Marital Dispute Takes Dramatic Turn As Husband Seeks Euthanasia, Calls Wife ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Over Repeated Harassment
Gujarat Marital Dispute Takes Dramatic Turn As Husband Seeks Euthanasia, Calls Wife ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Over Repeated Harassment

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