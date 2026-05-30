Is Today A Bank Holiday? RBI’s Fifth Saturday Rule Applies; Check The June 2026 Bank Holiday Calendar And Key Dates

Is Today Bank Holiday or Not? Here’s Why Banks Are Open on May 30, 2026- If you were about to postpone your banking work thinking it’s Saturday, here’s some good news- banks are open today. While lots of people link Saturdays with bank holidays, the RBI rule is actually quite specific: branches stay shut only on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. So, since May 30, 2026, lands on the fifth Saturday, most branches across India are functioning as usual.

That means whether you want to deposit a cheque, update your passbook, stop by a loan desk, or finish branch-related paperwork, today is a normal working day. And yeah, digital channels like UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, NEFT, RTGS, and ATM transactions keep going 24/7. So if you’ve got pending banking stuff, you don’t have to wait for Monday- today is business as usual at banks throughout the country.

Statewise June 2026 Bank Holiday Calendar

Date Day Holiday / Occasion Affected Regions June 7, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States June 13, 2026 Saturday Second Saturday All States June 14, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States June 15, 2026 Monday YMA Day / Raja Sankranti Mizoram, Odisha June 17, 2026 Wednesday Maharana Pratap Jayanti Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan June 18, 2026 Thursday Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day Punjab June 21, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States June 25, 2026 Thursday Muharram (Early Regional Start) Vijayawada June 26, 2026 Friday Muharram / Ashura Most States including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata June 27, 2026 Saturday Fourth Saturday All States June 28, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All States June 29, 2026 Monday Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab June 30, 2026 Tuesday Remna Ni Mizoram Key Dates To Watch In June Second Saturday Closure: June 13, 2026

June 13, 2026 Fourth Saturday Closure: June 27, 2026

June 27, 2026 Muharram Bank Holiday: June 26, 2026 (in most states)

June 26, 2026 (in most states) State-Specific Holidays: June 15, June 17, June 18, June 29, and June 30

Digital Services That Are Available 24/7, Irespective Of Bank Holiday

IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS online fund transfers remain available.

UPI payments through GPay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other apps continue without interruption.

Mobile banking services can be accessed anytime.

Internet banking portals remain fully operational.

ATM cash withdrawals are available round the clock.

ATM cash deposit facilities continue to function as usual.

Advisory For Bank Customers: Prepare Early For The June Long Weekend

Customers might want to arrange their branch-based banking matters beforehand, since many states are expected to see a three-day bank closure running from June 26 to June 28, 2026. This holiday stretch includes Muharram on June 26, then the fourth Saturday on June 27, and the usual Sunday closure on June 28. To steer clear of last-minute hassle, it’s best to wrap up key activities like cheque deposits, demand drafts, account updates, loan documentation, and other branch errands before the long weekend actually starts. Even though digital banking options will stay functional, anyone needing face-to-face support at a branch should plan the visit in good time.

(Disclaimer: Bank holiday information is based on the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule and publicly available banking calendars as of May 30, 2026. Holiday dates may vary across states and banking institutions. Customers are advised to confirm branch-specific working hours and holiday schedules with their respective banks before planning any important transactions.)

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