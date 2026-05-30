Is Today A Bank Holiday? RBI’s Fifth Saturday Rule Applies; Check The June 2026 Bank Holiday Calendar And Key Dates

Is Today Bank Holiday or Not? Here’s Why Banks Are Open on May 30, 2026- If you were about to postpone your banking work thinking it’s Saturday, here’s some good news- banks are open today. While lots of people link Saturdays with bank holidays, the RBI rule is actually quite specific: branches stay shut only on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. So, since May 30, 2026, lands on the fifth Saturday, most branches across India are functioning as usual.
That means whether you want to deposit a cheque, update your passbook, stop by a loan desk, or finish branch-related paperwork, today is a normal working day. And yeah, digital channels like UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, NEFT, RTGS, and ATM transactions keep going 24/7. So if you’ve got pending banking stuff, you don’t have to wait for Monday- today is business as usual at banks throughout the country.
Statewise June 2026 Bank Holiday Calendar
|Date
|Day
|Holiday / Occasion
|Affected Regions
|June 7, 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All States
|June 13, 2026
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|All States
|June 14, 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All States
|June 15, 2026
|Monday
|YMA Day / Raja Sankranti
|Mizoram, Odisha
|June 17, 2026
|Wednesday
|Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan
|June 18, 2026
|Thursday
|Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day
|Punjab
|June 21, 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All States
|June 25, 2026
|Thursday
|Muharram (Early Regional Start)
|Vijayawada
|June 26, 2026
|Friday
|Muharram / Ashura
|Most States including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata
|June 27, 2026
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|All States
|June 28, 2026
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All States
|June 29, 2026
|Monday
|Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti
|Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab
|June 30, 2026
|Tuesday
|Remna Ni
|Mizoram
Key Dates To Watch In June
- Second Saturday Closure: June 13, 2026
- Fourth Saturday Closure: June 27, 2026
- Muharram Bank Holiday: June 26, 2026 (in most states)
- State-Specific Holidays: June 15, June 17, June 18, June 29, and June 30
Digital Services That Are Available 24/7, Irespective Of Bank Holiday
- IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS online fund transfers remain available.
- UPI payments through GPay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other apps continue without interruption.
- Mobile banking services can be accessed anytime.
- Internet banking portals remain fully operational.
- ATM cash withdrawals are available round the clock.
- ATM cash deposit facilities continue to function as usual.
Advisory For Bank Customers: Prepare Early For The June Long Weekend
Customers might want to arrange their branch-based banking matters beforehand, since many states are expected to see a three-day bank closure running from June 26 to June 28, 2026. This holiday stretch includes Muharram on June 26, then the fourth Saturday on June 27, and the usual Sunday closure on June 28. To steer clear of last-minute hassle, it’s best to wrap up key activities like cheque deposits, demand drafts, account updates, loan documentation, and other branch errands before the long weekend actually starts. Even though digital banking options will stay functional, anyone needing face-to-face support at a branch should plan the visit in good time.
(Disclaimer: Bank holiday information is based on the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule and publicly available banking calendars as of May 30, 2026. Holiday dates may vary across states and banking institutions. Customers are advised to confirm branch-specific working hours and holiday schedules with their respective banks before planning any important transactions.)
Also Read: Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: Check Latest Rates In…
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.