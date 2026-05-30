Anthony Gordon Joins FC Barcelona: Newcastle Star Completes €80M Transfer, Signs Five-Year Deal Under Hansi Flick

Antony Gordon signs for FC Barcelona: Anthony Gordon became the latest signing for Barcelona as they continue to transform their attack under Hansi Flick. The 25-year-old winger who gained recognition as one of the top players in European football at Newcastle joined Barcelona with up to 2031 after the Catalan giants secured him on a five-year deal through the transfer from Newcastle, reportedly worth a base price of EUR70 million with performance-related add-ons that might raise the deal to EUR80 million. Although Liverpool and Bayern Munich were also interested, the Spanish champions acted promptly to sign Gordon.

Meet FC Barcelona’s new signing, Anthony Gordon

Born in Liverpool’s working-class district of Kirkdale, Gordon began his football journey in Liverpool’s academy before crossing the city divide to join Everton at the age of 11. He made his senior debut for Everton as a teenager and went on to become a key figure for the club, helping them avoid relegation before earning a move to Newcastle in January 2023. At St James’ Park, Gordon flourished into one of the Premier League’s most influential wide players. He finished his first full season with 12 goals and 10 assists, earning Newcastle’s Player of the Season award, and continued to impress with his pace, dribbling ability and relentless work rate.

‘Dream Come True’: Anthony Gordon on signing for Barcelona

Speaking at his presentation in Barcelona, Gordon described the transfer as the fulfilment of a childhood ambition. “This is the biggest club on the planet,” he said. “It’s the stuff I dreamed of as a child. It really is a dream come true to be here.” “I know it comes with a lot of responsibility, but like I said, I’m ready for this kind of challenge, ready for that responsibility,” she said. The England international also revealed he had been learning Spanish in anticipation of one day joining the club. “I wanted to speak Spanish because, as a kid, I believed I would play for Barca, believe it or not,” Gordon said, adding, “I have a Spanish physio in Newcastle, and we spoke every day, and I told him one day I’ll play for Barca, so I want to learn Spanish.”

FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Anthony Gordon play for England?

Anthony Gordon now departs for the FIFA World Cup with England before linking up with Barcelona ahead of the new season, where he is expected to join an attacking unit featuring Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as the club targets domestic and European success.

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