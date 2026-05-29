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Home > Sports News > Argentina, Portugal And …? Real Madrid Star Picks Ronaldo And Messi’s Team to Win FIFA World Cup 2026 | Check Top-5 Teams

Argentina, Portugal And …? Real Madrid Star Picks Ronaldo And Messi’s Team to Win FIFA World Cup 2026 | Check Top-5 Teams

Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior has revealed his top five favourites to win FIFA World Cup 2026, backing Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina among the strongest contenders for the title. The Brazilian winger also tipped Brazil, France and Spain as major threats.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in frame. Image Credit: X
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 17:04 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate the headlines and the minds of current footballers. The legendary winger is set to play his sixth FIFA World Cup in 2026. While Ronaldo has never won the World Cup, he is pipped to be one of the favourites by Vinicius Jr. Alongside Ronaldo’s Portugal, the current Real Madrid number 7 picked Argentina, Spain, France and his own team, Brazil. Speaking to CazeTV, the winger, while reasoning his choices, said it was Ronaldo who swayed the decision towards Portugal. 

What makes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal as favourites?

Vinicius stated that even though Ronaldo is getting ready for what might be his sixth and final World Cup appearance, he is still essential to Portugal’s chances of winning. “Portugal one of the favorites? Yes, because Cristiano is there and that matters,” said Vinicius.

Along with praising Portugal’s attacking depth and midfield, the Brazilian forward singled out a number of individuals. “There’s Vitinha and Joao Neves, who are among the best of the current generation. There’s Nuno. Leao and Felix too, players I have a very good relationship with,” the Real Madrid star added. Vinicius brought up the prospect of playing Ronaldo in the tournament’s knockout stages once more later in the interview. “Our father (idol) Cristiano Ronaldo is there, right? Always important,” he said. “I’d love… Nuno Mendes, Rafael Leao who is my partner, Joao Félix too… Facing Cristiano Ronaldo in a knockout match could happen, but then he’s going to have to lose, right? He’s our idol, but he’ll understand.”

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Among the five teams, Vinicius mentioned as favourites, one was Lionel Messi’s Argentina. He was asked by the interviewer about the chances of his fellow Real Madrid teammate, Jude Bellingham’s England; however, Vinicius picked Messi’s Argentina. He said, “There’s England with Bellingham, but I’m going to put Argentina because they were the last champions, they have confidence, and they have Messi, who is always something different.” Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will join Cristiano Ronaldo to become the only players to play in their sixth edition of the FIFA World Cup. As the South American powerhouses get ready to defend the championship they won in Qatar in 2022, the 38-year-old forward continues to be the focal point of Argentina’s campaign. Messi scored seven goals and provided three assists during the previous competition, which was crucial to Argentina’s winning streak. 

Vinicius names France, Brazil, and Spain as favourites

Even though Neymar’s fitness was questioned just before the tournament, Vinicius picked Brazil, among other favorites like Portugal and Argentina, as one of the biggest contenders in his opinion. The Madrid forward is expected to lead the line for Brazil and if the pacey winger’s injury woes keep him from his best, then Vinicius will have even more responsibility in the attack. Besides, Vinicius not only thinks highly of Spain, but also Lamine Yamal, a young rising star capable of leading a team to great heights in big tournaments. He didn’t forget about France either, given their recent World Cup triumph, they again figured prominently on his list. While talking about the French squad led by Didier Deschamps, Vinicius mentioned their back-to-back World Cup finals and praised Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Also Read: Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Cristiano Ronaldo Records & Tournament History

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