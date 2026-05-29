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Home > Sports News > Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Cristiano Ronaldo Records & Tournament History

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Cristiano Ronaldo Records & Tournament History

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: ranking, Cristiano Ronaldo records, coach, key players, achievements and tournament history.

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Cristiano Ronaldo Records & Tournament History
Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Cristiano Ronaldo Records & Tournament History

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 16:58 IST

Portugal National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026: One of the most watched teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the Portugal football team. Portugal are heading to United States, Canada and Mexico. They have announced a squad under the tutelage of Head Coach Roberto Martnez with skipper Cristiano Ronaldo also featuring. There is a mixture of star players and emerging talents from a pool of players and the squad was announced on 19 th May. Portugal enter the tournament with high expectations, with a fully fit and deep squad and the experience to go all the way. After several successful tournaments in recent years, and of course Ronaldo potentially featuring in his sixth FIFA World Cup, will only increase the appeal of the Portuguese.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Portugal’s squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

  • Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho.
  • Defenders: Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Nélson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, Gonçalo Inácio, Renato Veiga, Tomás Araújo.
  • Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, João Neves, Rúben Neves, Samú Costa.
  • Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão, João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceição, Gonçalo Guedes, Francisco Trincão.

Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva are still the creative engines in midfield, with Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto providing pace up front. Rúben Dias and Nuno Mendes will be crucial in the defence throughout the tournament.

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FIFA Ranking

Portugal remains one of the strongest national teams in the world of football. In recent years, the team has been regularly in FIFA’s top ten, thanks to good performances in European competitions and World Cup qualification campaigns. Roberto Martinez has Portugal playing well and they are still among the leading contenders for big international silverware.

Cristiano Ronaldo Era Records

Cristiano Ronaldo has changed the face of Portuguese football in international football. He is also Portugal’s all-time top goalscorer with 143 international goals and has the most caps for his country with 226 appearances. Ronaldo will be participating in a record sixth FIFA World Cup, further enhancing a legacy that has already established him as one of football’s greatest players.

His reign has brought some of the biggest successes in Portugal’s history, including the UEFA Euro 2016 title and UEFA Nations League triumphs. Ronaldo did more than win trophies, he helped make Portugal a regular contender at major tournaments and inspired a generation of gifted players who now form the core of the squad.

Tournament History and Achievements

Portugal have featured in a number of World Cups on the FIFA calendar with their best performance coming in 1966 when inspired by Eusbio they reached the semi-final stage. Another semi-finalist in 2006, Portugal was yet another team to reappear regularly in the World Cup in this modern era.

Portugal have enjoyed a lot of success in terms of international football, winning the UEFA Euro 2016, UEFA Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025. Portugal will head into the 2026 World Cup looking to lift their maiden FIFA World Cup with a blend of experienced players and young, hungry prospects, still with Cristiano Ronaldo upfront.

Also Read: Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List

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Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Cristiano Ronaldo Records & Tournament History
Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal RecordsFIFA WC 2026PortugalPortugal FIFA RankingPortugal FIFA World Cup 2026 squadPortugal National Football TeamPortugal World Cup History

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Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Cristiano Ronaldo Records & Tournament History
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