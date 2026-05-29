Norway National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Norway national football team is heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with renewed confidence and one of the most exciting squads in international football. Head coach Ståle Solbakken’s Norway qualified for the World Cup after a dominant campaign and will feature at the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It’s the first time the team has been back on football’s biggest stage since 1998, a 28-year hiatus. With the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard in the squad, there is more pressure than ever. Norway’s attacking football, midfield depth and impressive qualification record has made them one of the most talked about teams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Norway’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad:

Goalkeepers: Ørjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Ørjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik Defenders: Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Østigård, David Møller Wolfe, Marcus Pedersen, Torbjørn Heggem, Fredrik André Bjørkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås

Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Østigård, David Møller Wolfe, Marcus Pedersen, Torbjørn Heggem, Fredrik André Bjørkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås Midfielders: Martin Ødegaard (Captain), Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Fredrik Aursnes, Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa

Martin Ødegaard (Captain), Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Fredrik Aursnes, Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa Forwards: Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth, Jørgen Strand Larsen

The team has a mixture of experience and youthful potential in its squad. Haaland is still their primary source of goals, whereas the midfield control and creativity is provided by degaard. Attackwise the team has speed and flair provided by Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb, and Andreas Schjelderup, to name a few.

FIFA Ranking

Norway in 2026 FIFA World Cup ranked 31st in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. They may not be traditional football giants but their recent performances suggest a lot of progress. The team ended their qualification campaign with eight wins out of eight matches and scored 37 goals, one of the best attacking records in Europe.

Haaland Era Records and Key Achievements

Since his international debut, Erling Haaland has made such an impact that the current generation is often referred to as Norway’s “Haaland Era”. Haaland, already Norway’s all-time leading scorer on 55 international goals, is breaking records at a remarkable rate. He netted 16 goals in just eight games in World Cup qualifying, matching one of the best European qualifying records.

Norway has qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 1938, 1994, 1998 and 2026. Their best results came in 1998 when they reached the Round of 16. The 2026 qualification campaign was historic as Norway beat Italy home and away and qualified directly by finishing first in their group.

With Haaland, Ødegaard, Sørloth and a talented supporting cast, Norway hopes to make its best-ever World Cup finish and establish itself among football’s rising powers at FIFA World Cup 2026.