LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus iPhone 18 Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus iPhone 18 Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus iPhone 18 Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus iPhone 18
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus iPhone 18 Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus iPhone 18 Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus iPhone 18 Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party latest viral news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus iPhone 18
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List

Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List

Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, Haaland records, coach, key players, qualification history and tournament achievements.

Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List
Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 13:02 IST

Norway National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Norway national football team is heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with renewed confidence and one of the most exciting squads in international football. Head coach Ståle Solbakken’s Norway qualified for the World Cup after a dominant campaign and will feature at the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It’s the first time the team has been back on football’s biggest stage since 1998, a 28-year hiatus. With the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard in the squad, there is more pressure than ever. Norway’s attacking football, midfield depth and impressive qualification record has made them one of the most talked about teams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Norway’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad:

  • Goalkeepers: Ørjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik
  • Defenders: Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Østigård, David Møller Wolfe, Marcus Pedersen, Torbjørn Heggem, Fredrik André Bjørkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås
  • Midfielders: Martin Ødegaard (Captain), Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Fredrik Aursnes, Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa
  • Forwards: Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth, Jørgen Strand Larsen

The team has a mixture of experience and youthful potential in its squad. Haaland is still their primary source of goals, whereas the midfield control and creativity is provided by degaard. Attackwise the team has speed and flair provided by Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb, and Andreas Schjelderup, to name a few.

You Might Be Interested In

FIFA Ranking

Norway in 2026 FIFA World Cup ranked 31st in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. They may not be traditional football giants but their recent performances suggest a lot of progress. The team ended their qualification campaign with eight wins out of eight matches and scored 37 goals, one of the best attacking records in Europe.

Haaland Era Records and Key Achievements

Since his international debut, Erling Haaland has made such an impact that the current generation is often referred to as Norway’s “Haaland Era”. Haaland, already Norway’s all-time leading scorer on 55 international goals, is breaking records at a remarkable rate. He netted 16 goals in just eight games in World Cup qualifying, matching one of the best European qualifying records.

Norway has qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 1938, 1994, 1998 and 2026. Their best results came in 1998 when they reached the Round of 16. The 2026 qualification campaign was historic as Norway beat Italy home and away and qualified directly by finishing first in their group.

With Haaland, Ødegaard, Sørloth and a talented supporting cast, Norway hopes to make its best-ever World Cup finish and establish itself among football’s rising powers at FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Also Read: France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List
Tags: Erling Haaland Norway RecordsFIFA WC 2026norwayNorway FIFA RankingNorway FIFA World Cup 2026 SquadNorway National Football TeamNorway World Cup History

RELATED News

WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida Assault Case; Did Fellow WWE Superstar, Gunther Pay Bail For His Release?

Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Yamal, Pedri & Rodri

Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Rising Football Journey

Senegal National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Stars, FIFA Ranking & Qualification Journey

France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Indian Tourists Perform Garba On Vietnam Airport Tarmac

NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Date and How to Download City Intimation Slip

Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List

JP Power Share Price in Focus: Big Updates On Adani Deal Progresses

Delhi HC Refuses Immediate Relief To Cockroach Janta Party

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Film Dominates Overseas Market, Bags Rs 103 Crore

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check Ward By Winner List

Did LIC Shares Really Halve Overnight? The Truth Behind The 50% Fall

Hero MotoCorp To Launch E100 Motorcycle On June 3

France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba

Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List
Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List
Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List
Norway World Cup 2026 Squad: Haaland, Ødegaard & Rising Stars Full List

QUICK LINKS