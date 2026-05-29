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Home > Sports News > France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba

France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba

France FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, coach, key players, World Cup titles, appearances and football legacy explained.

France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba
France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 12:14 IST

France National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Les Bleus are now among the clear favorites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. France under Didier Deschamps will be among the sides competing at a World Cup set to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June-July 2026. Les Bleus are a star-studded side that contains a mix of established legends and a generation of young and talented players and so supporters have good reasons to be optimistic about their team’s chances of another impressive World Cup campaign. Les Bleus were finalists in the last World Cup and are one of the best football teams in world football. The French not only have the experience in major tournaments like the World Cup, but are also very capable of lifting the trophy with world-class talents like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and William Saliba.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

France has named their official 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be played in June 2026. It’s a good mix of experienced and new talent.

  • Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba
  • Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano
  • Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaïre-Emery
  • Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Deschamps seems to have constructed an attack-minded front line with experienced operators like Kant and Rabiot in midfield. Mbappé is named captain and will be one of the main attacking threats for France.

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FIFA Ranking

France is the No.1 team in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking heading into the 2026 World Cup despite their heartbreak in the 2022 World Cup final. This follows another run of great performances in tournaments and qualifying matches for the nation, and they have been at the top of the world for a number of years now, with Deschamps leading France as the strongest contenders for the trophy.

World Cup Legacy and Achievements

Not many countries have a longer history in World Cup football than France. The country has been featured 17 times at a World Cup, winning the trophy on 2 occasions, at the 1998 tournament in their home country and in Russia 4 years ago at the 2018 World Cup. They also finished as runners-up in the tournament in 2006 and 2022, so they can clearly produce strong sides across the generations. This is a country that has one of the greatest players of all time Zidane, legendary attackers Thierry Henry, Olivier Giroud and a goalkeeper like Hugo Lloris who is part of the core of the squad.

Mbappé is at the head of a generation that wants to add more pages to the history of French football, with Deschamps’ France having already won the 2018 World Cup, lost in the final of the 2016 Euro tournament, won the UEFA Nations League in 2021, and finished as runners-up at the last World Cup tournament four years ago. The French have a talented squad and are certainly one of the main threats going into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya MI Captaincy Rumours: Is Mumbai Indians Planning a Leadership Change After IPL 2026?

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France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba
Tags: FIFA WC 2026francefrance fifa rankingFrance National Football Teamfrance world cup 2026 squadfrance world cup historykylian mbappe world cup 2026

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France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba
France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba
France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba
France FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Mbappé, Dembélé & Saliba

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