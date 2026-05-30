Ranchi Weather Today 30 May 2026: Temperature Falls Sharply As Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued, Check 10-Day Forecast

The weather in Jharkhand seems to have shifted quite drastically, giving relief to the region from the scorching heat and humidity from the last few weeks. After a weather system formed over northern and central India, maximum temperatures have dropped roughly 4-5 degrees Celsius in several districts, including the capital city Ranchi. The Meteorological Centre in Ranchi said that a trough stretching from central Pakistan to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, northern Chhattisgarh and Odisha is influencing what’s happening in the state. Because of this, cloudy skies and rain activity have shown up across many parts, and the day to day conditions feel cooler, so it has effectively brought an end to the recent stretch of oppressive summer conditions, for a while at least.

Ranchi Weather Today 30 May 2026: Is It Going To Rain Today?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has said it’s going to be partly cloudy around Ranchi for the next few days. In multiple districts light rain is likely, and there may be strong winds too. Also, thunderstorms and thundershowers are possible in a few scattered places. Even if overall conditions look a bit better than the last days, meteorologists warn it will still be hot and bright during the afternoon. Weather forecast predict that these changing conditions are like they’re coming from the active trough system, that it will keep tugging at the weather across eastern India. People are advised to stay away from getting caught out in those sudden thunderstorms, and to be extra careful around lightning. Residents should also keep checking the local updates closely, especially in the areas where sudden storms and lightning pop up fairly often.

Ranchi Weather Today 30 May 2026: Alert Issued

The weather department has also put out a warning about strong winds around the eastern and central Jharkhand area. Wind speed is likely to sit in the 50 to 60 kmph zone in a few districts, while in others people may feel gusts from 40 to 50 kmph. At the same time, multiple places across the State could see thunderstorms along with lightning. So farmers, outdoor workers and residents have been told to take simple precautionary measures when things turn extreme, especially during sudden weather. Unexpected rain along with strong winds can disrupt farming work and the public has been advised to avoid open spaces and not shelter under single trees during thunderstorms.

Ranchi Weather Today 30 May 2026: Check 10 Forecast

Ranchi Weather Today 30 May 2026: Temperature Drop

Those weather changes have also triggered a bit of a sharp temperature drop over Ranchi. On Friday the maximum temperature slid down to 28 degree Celsius, while the minimum went to 22 degree Celsius. But this pleasant weather probably won’t stay for long, because the forecast is hinting that temperatures will rise again during the next week. The maximums may climb by roughly 4 to 5 degree Celsius, and the minimums could also warm by about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

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