Weather Today (30 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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India Weather Today (30 May, 2026) Live Updates: On May 30th, 2026, India experiences a significant difference in weather conditions with different parts of the northwestern and central regions having a significant dip in temperature due to rainfall, while the eastern, northeastern and some parts of the southern region continue to witness thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds. Unstable weather systems are bringing a combination of heat wave and intense storm weather to the country, warns India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In North India, the weather has been quite hot in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, with a western disturbance providing some relief with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Dust storm, lightning, hailstorm and wind speed of 60-80 kmph may occur at several places. IMD has also predicted a slowdown in maximum temperature in many northwestern states by 5-7°C in the coming few days. Heavy rain Warning is on for parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi is experiencing a dip in temperature too. Today is likely to be the busiest weather in the eastern and north eastern parts of India, with thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and squally winds being reported as alarmed over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and the north eastern states. In some places the wind speed could go up to 80-100 kmph. The areas for very heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha and Bihar, where localised waterlogging, and disruption to travel is possible. Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms are also likely in southern states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Rainfall may keep showing up over the coastal areas, but humid conditions will remain around for now.

Looking forward, IMD suggests that the 2026 southwest monsoon may be below normal too, with rainfall along the same tune as El Nino conditions. This could, in turn, affect how rain is distributed, and it may also influence agriculture and water availability in the coming months .