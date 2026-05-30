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Home > World News > India, Italy Launch Joint Task Force To Combat Terror Financing, Maritime Security Talks Planned

India, Italy Launch Joint Task Force To Combat Terror Financing, Maritime Security Talks Planned

Italy has started a special task force with India to tackle the funding of terrorism.

Italy has started a special task force with India to tackle the funding of terrorism. Photo: ANI
Italy has started a special task force with India to tackle the funding of terrorism. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-30 02:04 IST

Italy has started a special task force with India to tackle the funding of terrorism, Italian Ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli said on Thursday.

Bartoli, while speaking at the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Italian Republic, said that both nations will soon launch a format on maritime security in support of freedom of navigation.

“We have just kick-started a dedicated task force on countering financial support to terrorism. We will soon launch a format on maritime security in support of freedom of navigation across our seas, and this is because connectivity remains the cornerstone of our ties,” he said.

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Highlighting cooperation under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), he added, “I was mentioning IMEC, and we also signed an MoU on ports collaboration, and we want to create digital networks, fast-track corridors.”
The Ambassador further underlined the potential for industrial collaboration between the two nations.

“India, we all know, is the fastest-growing economy in the world and wants to expand its manufacturing base. Italy is the second largest manufacturing powerhouse in Europe, and we can combine India’s scale, speed and talent with Italy’s technological know-how and industrial excellence,” he added.

Earlier, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, said on May 20 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Italy led to major initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural, educational, defence and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Addressing a special media briefing on the Prime Minister’s visit to Italy, George said PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that 2027 would be celebrated as the Year of Culture between India and Italy.

“To further strengthen cultural relations and promote two-way tourism, both leaders announced the celebration of 2027 as the Year of Culture between India and Italy,” George said.

He also said that an MoU for Italy’s cooperation in the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat had been signed, while both countries were working on a twinning programme between UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India and Italy.

George further said that a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on facilitating the mobility of nurses from India to Italy was among the major outcomes of the visit. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Iran Dismisses Trump’s Claims On Peace Deal Calls It As ‘Mix Of Truth And Lies’

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India, Italy Launch Joint Task Force To Combat Terror Financing, Maritime Security Talks Planned
Tags: funding of terrorismindiaitalyspecial task force

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India, Italy Launch Joint Task Force To Combat Terror Financing, Maritime Security Talks Planned

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India, Italy Launch Joint Task Force To Combat Terror Financing, Maritime Security Talks Planned
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India, Italy Launch Joint Task Force To Combat Terror Financing, Maritime Security Talks Planned
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