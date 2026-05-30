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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT: Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT: Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

Check out the latest IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings after the RR vs GT thrilling match.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT. Photo X
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 01:12 IST

IPL 2026: The race for the much-coveted Purple Cap in IPL 2026 got a huge shake-up on Friday, May 29, after the conclusion of the high-stakes Qualifier 2 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur. In a high-octane encounter at New Chandigarh where more than 430 runs were scored, South African speed merchant Kagiso Rabada delivered a crucial performance to officially dethrone Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bengaluru’s veteran swing maestro, from the top of the wicket-taking charts.

Rabada Seizes the Crown in Mullanpur

Gujarat Titans’ pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was level with Bhuvneshwar Kumar on 26 wickets going into the knockout fixture. Rabada showed his elite death-bowling credentials under immense pressure as Rajasthan amassed a huge total. The speedster claimed two vital breakthroughs in his four overs for only 35 runs including the prized scalp of young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on 96.

With this, Rabada’s season tally went up to 28 wickets in 16 matches. The Proteas star, striking every 13.21 balls, has emerged as the tournament’s most lethal weapon, edging out Bhuvneshwar to have a clear two-wicket cushion going into the grand finale.

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Jofra Archer Secures the Third Spot

Archer bowled GT captain Shubman Gill after a sharp pursuit to limit the damage. Archer finished his night by taking his tournament tally to 25 wickets from 16 matches, firmly establishing himself at number three in the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, uncapped domestic sensations such as Chennai Super Kings’ breakout seamer Anshul Kamboj (21 wickets) and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s yorker specialist Eshan Malinga (20 wickets) held on to their top-five spots as their franchises were knocked out earlier in the playoffs.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT Match On May 29

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Best Bowling (BBI) Economy Average
1 Kagiso Rabada GT 28 16 5/32 9.43 20.78
2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 26 15 3/41 8.00 18.15
3 Jofra Archer RR 25 16 3/17 9.31 22.36
4 Anshul Kamboj CSK 21 14 3/22 10.52 25.23
5 Eshan Malinga SRH 20 15 4/32 9.33 25.35
6 Rashid Khan GT 19 16 3/43 9.29 25.84
7 Mohammed Siraj GT 18 16 3/26 9.06 29.22
8 Kartik Tyagi KKR 18 14 3/22 9.76 27.66
9 Jason Holder GT 17 10 4/24 7.54 16.11
10 Prince Yadav LSG 16 14 3/32 8.82 28.68
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IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT: Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Top Spot | Check Top 10 List
Tags: Anshul Kamboj CSK wicketsBhuvneshwar Kumar total wickets IPLGT vs RR match highlights 2026highest wicket taker in IPLIPL 2026IPL 2026 Purple Cap StandingsJofra Archer bowling stats IPL 2026Kagiso Rabada Purple Capleading wicket takers IPL playoffsmost wickets in IPL 2026 listpurple cap leaderboard after Qualifier 2

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT: Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Top Spot | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT: Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Top Spot | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT: Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Top Spot | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT: Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

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