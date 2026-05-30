LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned

Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned

US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, is set to arrive in Agra on Saturday and will visit the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning.

US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, is set to arrive in Agra on Saturday and will visit the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning. Photo: X/ @TiffanyATrump
US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, is set to arrive in Agra on Saturday and will visit the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning. Photo: X/ @TiffanyATrump

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 00:33 IST

US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, is set to arrive in Agra on Saturday and will visit the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning, officials said.

Sources said Tiffany will land in Delhi on Saturday morning and then fly to Agra’s Kheria Airport on a chartered plane.

You Might Be Interested In

Taj Mahal Visit Scheduled For Sunday Morning

She is expected to spend around one-and-a-half hours at the Taj Mahal during her visit on Sunday.

Later in the afternoon, she will leave for Jaisalmer from Kheria Airport on another chartered flight.

Security Arrangements In Place For Private India Visit

Officials said the trip is a private visit, but the police and local administration have made all necessary security arrangements for her stay and movement.

Also Read: Who Is Abhilasha Barak? India’s First Woman Combat Helicopter Pilot Wins Prestigious UN Award


——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned
Tags: Agradonald trumptaj mahalTiffany Trumpus president

RELATED News

Ayushman Card Apply Online 2026: Step-by-Step Process to Get ₹5 Lakh Health Cover

Abhilasha Barak Wins Prestigious UN Award

Trustees Jairaj Thacker and Sujay Jairaj, Principal Sonali Gandhi, JNS Mumbai Blend Excellence with Holistic Learning – World News Network

New Chandigarh Weather Today (29 May 2026): Heavy Rain Alert in Mullanpur, IMD Issues Warning

TransBnk launches CBNxT 2026, India’s first dedicated Corporate Banking Summit

LATEST NEWS

Is A New Gulf Conflict Brewing? US MQ-9 Reaper Shot Down By Houthis Over Yemen

GT vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Scripts Unwanted History, Butter-Fingered Disasters Equal Bizarre T20 World Record During IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 29 After GT vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Swells Lead At The Top | Check Top 10 List

Iran Rejects Abraham Accords Expansion Plan

GT vs RR: 5 Records Broken By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details

Trump Demands ‘No Nuclear Bomb, Toll-Free Hormuz’ Before Iran Peace Deal: ‘Final Decision Coming’

Google Pixel 10 Pro India Sale Goes Live

Iran To Start Charging Fee In Hormuz

Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned
Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned
Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned
Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned

QUICK LINKS