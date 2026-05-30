Tiffany Trump To Visit India On Private Trip, Agra’s Taj Mahal Visit Planned

US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, is set to arrive in Agra on Saturday and will visit the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning, officials said.

Sources said Tiffany will land in Delhi on Saturday morning and then fly to Agra’s Kheria Airport on a chartered plane.

Taj Mahal Visit Scheduled For Sunday Morning

She is expected to spend around one-and-a-half hours at the Taj Mahal during her visit on Sunday.

Later in the afternoon, she will leave for Jaisalmer from Kheria Airport on another chartered flight.

Security Arrangements In Place For Private India Visit

Officials said the trip is a private visit, but the police and local administration have made all necessary security arrangements for her stay and movement.

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