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Home > Business News > CNG Price Hike In Mumbai: Another ₹2 Shock Hits Commuters As Fuel Prices Climb To ₹86/kg, Adding Fresh Pressure On Daily Commuters

CNG Price Hike In Mumbai: Another ₹2 Shock Hits Commuters As Fuel Prices Climb To ₹86/kg, Adding Fresh Pressure On Daily Commuters

Mumbai commuters face fresh fuel burden as Mahanagar Gas Ltd raises CNG prices by ₹2 per kg, impacting transport costs, households, and intensifying fare hike demands amid volatile energy markets.

FRESH 2 RUPEES CNG PRICE HIKE IN MUMBAI
FRESH 2 RUPEES CNG PRICE HIKE IN MUMBAI

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 08:32 IST

CNG Price Hike in Mumbai: Another Shock Hits Commuters- Mumbai commuters have been hit with another fuel shock, as CNG prices are hiked by ₹2 per kg, pushing the new rate to ₹86 per kg, effective at midnight May 29–30, 2026. What makes it more striking is the timing, because this is the second rise in less than two weeks by Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), and it adds sudden pressure on everyday travel budgets across the city. For lakhs of auto-rickshaws, taxis, and buses running on CNG, it is not just a number tweak, it is an instant spike in operating costs. And as history tends to show, whenever fuel jumps this fast, fare revision demands are never far behind. Mumbai’s daily commute has now become a bit more expensive, again.

Key CNG Pricing Changes In Mumbai

  • CNG retail price: went up from ₹84/kg to ₹86/kg across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), so basically it is a ₹2 per kg jump, kicking in effective May 29–30, 2026, and it hits pretty much all major CNG-driven public and private transport vehicles.
  • Piped Natural Gas (PNG): the domestic PNG rates rose by ₹0.50 per Standard Cubic Meter, and that makes the new tariff ₹52 per unit. This change then directly touches household cooking gas spending for millions of consumers in the Mumbai area, day to day.

Read More: LPG vs PNG: Cost, Convenience, And Cheaper Option Explained As India Pushes Households Toward Pipeline Gas Under 2026 Transition Deadline

Why Are CNG Prices Rising In Mumbai?

So what is really pushing fuel costs up again? According to Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), it’s not just one thing, it’s like a mix of global and local pressures stacking up all together, kind of at the same time. First, the rise in input gas costs is the big trigger, meaning the raw fuel that actually powers CNG production is getting more expensive.

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Then global energy markets are still very volatile, where prices keep swinging in an unpredictable way, mostly because of continued geopolitical issues and supply-side uncertainties. On top of that, higher crude oil import costs also feed into the natural gas pricing framework indirectly.

And finally there’s the Indian Rupee getting weaker versus the US Dollar, which makes imports costlier, so margins get squeezed even more. When you put it all together, these forces are quietly but steadily nudging CNG prices higher, right into the daily budgets of Mumbai commuters.

Impact of CNG Price Hike in Mumbai: Transport and Household Pressure Builds Up

Category Impact Area Details
Fare Hike Demand Auto and taxi unions Auto and taxi unions are demanding fare revisions following the CNG price increase
Fare Hike Demand Suggested revision Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union suggests ~₹1 per km increase in base fare
Large Vehicle Base Affected Total impact Over 12 lakh CNG vehicles impacted in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)
Large Vehicle Base Affected Auto-rickshaws ~4.7 lakh auto-rickshaws affected
Large Vehicle Base Affected Taxis ~1.6 lakh taxis affected
Large Vehicle Base Affected Public transport Thousands of BEST and state transport buses impacted
Impact on Households Gas users Over 31 lakh households use piped natural gas in the region
Impact on Households Household expense impact Increase in PNG prices will directly raise monthly cooking gas expenses

Also Read: Government Intensifies Efforts To Maintain Fuel And LPG Supply, Acts Against Diversion

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CNG Price Hike In Mumbai: Another ₹2 Shock Hits Commuters As Fuel Prices Climb To ₹86/kg, Adding Fresh Pressure On Daily Commuters
Tags: CNG price hike MumbaiCNG vehicles Mumbai impactdomestic PNG tariff increase Mumbaifuel price inflation Mumbai 2026home-hero-pos-2Mahanagar Gas Ltd price increaseMGL CNG updateMMR transport cost increaseMumbai auto taxi fare hikeMumbai CNG rate 2026Mumbai commuting cost riseMumbai fuel price updateMumbai gas price rise newsMumbai public transport cost hikePNG price hike Mumbai

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CNG Price Hike In Mumbai: Another ₹2 Shock Hits Commuters As Fuel Prices Climb To ₹86/kg, Adding Fresh Pressure On Daily Commuters
CNG Price Hike In Mumbai: Another ₹2 Shock Hits Commuters As Fuel Prices Climb To ₹86/kg, Adding Fresh Pressure On Daily Commuters
CNG Price Hike In Mumbai: Another ₹2 Shock Hits Commuters As Fuel Prices Climb To ₹86/kg, Adding Fresh Pressure On Daily Commuters
CNG Price Hike In Mumbai: Another ₹2 Shock Hits Commuters As Fuel Prices Climb To ₹86/kg, Adding Fresh Pressure On Daily Commuters

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