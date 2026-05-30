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Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East rose on May 30, 2026, driven by geopolitical tensions and safe-haven demand, keeping regional bullion markets elevated across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Gold Rates Today
Gold Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-30 09:16 IST

Gold prices across the Middle East on 30 May 2026: On May 30, 2026, gold prices across the Middle East are averaging around AED 550 per gram for 24K gold and approximately AED 509.50 per gram for 22K gold. The regional bullion market has witnessed a notable upward movement, driven primarily by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. This uncertainty has strengthened safe-haven demand, prompting increased investor interest in gold as a stable asset. As a result, prices have surged across multiple Gulf markets, reflecting broader global risk sentiment. Analysts note that continued volatility in the geopolitical landscape is likely to keep gold prices elevated in the near term, sustaining strong demand.

Gold Rate Today (30 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 30, 2026

Country and Currency 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price
UAE Dubai AED 550.00 AED 509.50 AED 418.75
Saudi Arabia SAR 561.00 SAR 513.00 SAR 420.00
Qatar QAR 547.00 QAR 504.00 QAR 412.50
Oman OMR 57.55 OMR 53.70 OMR 42.45
Bahrain BHD 57.90 BHD 54.00 BHD 44.20
Kuwait KWD 45.48 KWD 41.70 KWD 34.14

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate
May 30, 2026  AED 539.00 AED 499.50 AED 16,880.00 AED 499.50 AED 539.00
May 29, 2026 AED 541.25 AED 501.25 AED 16,920.00 AED 501.25 AED 541.25
May 28, 2026 AED 543.75 AED 503.50 AED 17,001.00 AED 503.50 AED 543.75
May 27, 2026 AED 543.75 AED 503.50 AED 17,001.00 AED 503.50 AED 543.75
May 26, 2026 AED 549.75 AED 509.00 AED 17,095.00 AED 509.00 AED 549.75
May 25, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 24, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 23, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17.027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 22, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17.027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 21, 2026 AED 545.41 AED 500.63 AED 16,962.25 AED 500.63 AED 545.41
May 20, 2026 AED 542.25 AED 502.00 AED 16,402.06 AED 492.25 AED 542.25
May 19, 2026 AED 556.00 AED 556.00 AED 585.00 AED 554.00 AED 570.00
May 18, 2026 AED 547.25 AED 506.75 AED 17,019.47 AED 506.75 AED 547.25
May 17, 2026 AED 547.00 AED 506.50 AED 17,011.00 AED 506.00 AED 546.50
May 16, 2026 AED 548.86 AED 503.12 AED 17,071.45 AED 503.12 AED 548.86
May 15, 2026 AED 566.50 AED 524.75 AED 593.00 AED 564.50 AED 577.50

(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)

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Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Tags: 24K gold AED 550Bahrain Kuwait gold pricebullion market news 2026daily gold price update UAEDubai gold price 24K 22K 18Kgold investment Middle Eastgold ounce rate AED 16880Gold price Middle East 2026gold price surge West Asiagold price trend 2026gold rate per gram UAEgold rate today Gulf countriesMiddle East bullion marketOman gold rate todayQatar gold price updateregional gold price comparisonsafe haven demand goldSaudi Arabia gold rate 2026UAE gold rate today

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Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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