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Home > Middle east > Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: UAE Braces For Extreme Heat And Humid Conditions As Temperatures Cross 42°C | Weekly Forecast

Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: UAE Braces For Extreme Heat And Humid Conditions As Temperatures Cross 42°C | Weekly Forecast

UAE Weather Update 28 May, 2026: Dubai To Remain Hot And Sunny With Rising Humidity Levels Today

Dubai Weather, 28 May, 2026
Dubai Weather, 28 May, 2026

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 12:30 IST

Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: Dubai keeps witnessing this scorching summer weather as temperatures keep rising and to soar across the UAE. The Dubai is expected to have a sunny dry weather and intense heat during the late afternoon diurnal 28th May 2026. National Center of Meteorology (NCM) predicts temperatures in Dubai may rise over 42°C in daytime and humidity levels may slightly rise during the evenings on the coast.

Dubai Likely To Be Sunny

Dubai is predicted to hail clear and partly cloudy skies all the day with very little possibility of rains. Intense sun and dry desert winds are also expected to keep discomfort level high during the latter afternoon times.

The city authorities advised people to refrain from being outdoors for long during the peak daytime temperature times as well as remain hydrated during this heatwave-like weather.

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Dusty Winds Are Expected To Be A Common Feature Over the UAE

Dusty winds hit some places in Dubai and other emirates around the UAE on Thursday, the forecast says. The winds are expected to pick up in the late afternoon over the open desert association. And the wind speed may even become so strong that visibility in some very remote places may become temporary difficult.

The dusty weather and visibility are associated with hot sky-high relatively strong winds lashed across the UAE region.

Cold Air will Move In At Night

Even though temperatures may decline after sundown, the city will be spared with warm humid weather at night time. Many parts will remain above 30°C temperature. The coastal parts will also be more affected by the hot humid weather at night.

What Will Be The UAE Weather Forecast For The Days Ahead

According to weather experts, the hot summer weather may persist across Dubai and many parts of the UAE for the next few days. The smoggy hot weather may run for a long time. But occasional clouds and some wind may bring relief at some places.

It is recommended for people to listen to the official weather updates and avoid unnecessary sightseeing during afternoon peak heat conditions. They are advised to avoid traveling during dusty weather conditions.

Also Read: Weather Today (28 May, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi Under Heatwave Alert, Mumbai Likely To Stay Sunny, Bengaluru May Witness Rain & Cloudy Skies

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts and temperature details mentioned in this article are based on publicly available reports and official weather updates at the time of publishing. Weather conditions in Dubai and across the UAE may change rapidly. Readers are advised to follow official advisories issued by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) for real-time updates.

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Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: UAE Braces For Extreme Heat And Humid Conditions As Temperatures Cross 42°C | Weekly Forecast
Tags: Dubai heatwavedubai temperature todaydubai weather 28 may 2026dubai weather live updatesdubai weather todaydubai weekly forecastuae forecast todayuae weather update

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Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: UAE Braces For Extreme Heat And Humid Conditions As Temperatures Cross 42°C | Weekly Forecast

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Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: UAE Braces For Extreme Heat And Humid Conditions As Temperatures Cross 42°C | Weekly Forecast

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Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: UAE Braces For Extreme Heat And Humid Conditions As Temperatures Cross 42°C | Weekly Forecast
Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: UAE Braces For Extreme Heat And Humid Conditions As Temperatures Cross 42°C | Weekly Forecast
Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: UAE Braces For Extreme Heat And Humid Conditions As Temperatures Cross 42°C | Weekly Forecast
Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026: UAE Braces For Extreme Heat And Humid Conditions As Temperatures Cross 42°C | Weekly Forecast

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