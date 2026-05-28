Weather Today (28 May, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi Under Heatwave Alert, Mumbai Likely To Stay Sunny, Bengaluru May Witness Rain & Cloudy Skies

Weather Today Live

Weather Update Today (28 May, 2026): The India Meteorological department (IMD) has issued weather alerts in various states of India, as a severe heatwave is the whole of India today, together with strong thunderstorms, rains, dust storm, windy noonday on 28 May, 2026 featuring big metros Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow all day long.

The revised IMD bulletins indicate that Delhi-NCR will experience heatwave ranging from 43°C to 45°C. The national capital may experience thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning and occasional gusty winds later in the day as a new Western Disturbance over Northwest India moves into the area.

It has warned also to be careful of the occasional strong gust of wind across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh from 28May to 29May, the IMD has said. Dust storm and isolated hailstorms could form in some states in the North.

Mumbai will get hot, humid and partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Warm weather may even prevail at night in parts of Maharashtra and the coast.

Cloudy skies, accompanying light rain and thunderstorm, and cool breezes will prevail in Bengaluru, as persistent pre-monsoon activity is going on across Karnataka. Similarly in Hyderabad and Telangana, probability of thunderstorms and scattered showers can prevail, which may offer some relief to the heatwave inflicted heat.

The IMD has again issued heatwave warnings for Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Haryana Punjab and some parts of Telangana with heatwave in the region. In contrast, the weather in Bihar Jharkhand West Bengal Odisha and Northeast India, a number of south Indian states will be experiencing weather fronts, which include thunderstorms, moderate rain with strong winds 40-60 kmph estimated.

Weather fronts are pouring in across the country and with them comes a quick changeover of blazing hot temperatures to clouds and breezes in some cities, which together, are expected to give a breath of relief to the city people from the underwater temps.

Cloudy skies with light showers and thunderstorms, and cool breezes may arrive in Bengaluru as pre-monsoon continues to spread across Karnataka. In Hyderabad and Telangana same weather can come too, and thunderstorms followed by scattered showers may prevail – giving some relief from the heatwave.

Heatwave warnings have again been issued by the IMD for Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Haryana Punjab and a few parts of Telangana. The weather in Bihar Jharkhand West Bengal Odisha and Northeast India, several south Indian states will be dealing with weather fronts, which include thunderstorms, some rain and gusty winds 40-60 kmph.

As weather blitzes across the country, several cities will experience miraculous heat followed by a mix of cloudy, breezy weather that might give heat-bombed residents a little relief from the blistering temperatures.