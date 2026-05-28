Meta Launches Subscription Plans for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, Hints at Upcoming AI Features

Meta is expanding its subscription services. On Wednesday, the company announced that paid plans for its popular apps like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp are now being launched globally. It is also testing new subscription plans for businesses, creators, and users of Meta AI.

With subscriptions like Instagram Plus ($3.99 per month), Facebook Plus ($3.99 per month), and WhatsApp Plus ($2.99 per month), users will get access to extra features such as profile customization, special reactions, and story insights.

Meta’s head of product, Naomi Gleit, said that more new features will be added in the future.

At the same time, Meta is also testing new premium plans under a new brand called “Meta One,” which will bring together all of the company’s subscription services in one place.

Meta Launches Paid ‘Plus’ Plans for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp

Meta had earlier announced that it was working on paid subscription plans, with initial testing starting earlier this year. The main goal of these plans is to give extra features to users who spend a lot of time on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. At the same time, Meta also wants to reduce its dependence on advertising and earn more money from its huge global user base, especially since the apps already have billions of users and limited room for further growth.

The new “Plus” subscriptions are designed differently for each app. Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus focus more on social sharing and profile features, while WhatsApp Plus is mainly about personalization and messaging tools.

Meta also clarified that these new subscriptions are separate from its existing Meta Verified service, which offers verification badges, account protection, and customer support. For now, Meta Verified will continue alongside the new plans.

Instagram Plus includes several extra features for subscribers. Users can see how many times their Stories have been rewatched, create unlimited custom audience lists beyond the “Close Friends” feature, and boost one Story every week to get more views. Subscribers can also keep Stories active for longer than 24 hours, preview Stories secretly without appearing on the viewer list, and search through Story viewers more easily.

The plan also lets users post directly to their profile highlights without showing the post in followers’ feeds.

Other features include animated “Super Heart” reactions for Stories, custom app icons, special fonts for profile bios, and extra profile pins.

These tools are mainly aimed at creators and users who want to grow their audience and better understand their followers, but regular heavy users may also find them useful.

Facebook Plus offers many similar features, while WhatsApp Plus focuses on customization options like app themes, custom ringtones, more pinned chats, personalized lists, premium stickers, and other messaging features.

Meta One AI Plans to Offer Advanced Reasoning and Video Generation Tools

Along with these new subscriptions, Meta has also announced plans to test several more paid services under its new “Meta One” brand.

For Meta AI users, the company will introduce two plans: Meta One Plus ($7.99 per month) and Meta One Premium ($19.99 per month). Both plans will offer similar features, but the Premium version will provide more advanced AI capabilities for complex tasks. This means users will get better reasoning abilities, stronger “thinking mode” support, and improved video and image generation tools across Meta apps.

Meta said its AI features will still remain free for casual users, but paid subscribers will get access to extra computing power and heavier usage limits, similar to subscription models used by other AI companies. The company also plans to add more benefits in the future for users of Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses.

These AI subscription tests will begin next month in Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia.

Meta Expands Premium Tools for Creators and Businesses

Meta will also start testing two subscription plans for creators and businesses later this week in countries including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Thailand, and Bangladesh.

The first plan, called Meta One Essential ($14.99 per month), will include a verification badge, protection against impersonation, and an upgraded links page that lets users connect followers to their websites and other social media accounts.

The more expensive Meta One Advanced plan ($49.99 per month) will include all Essential features, along with extra tools to help creators and businesses grow faster. Subscribers may get more visibility in Facebook feeds, appear higher in Facebook and Instagram search results, and attract more followers with a highlighted “Follow” button on Reels. The plan can also automatically send follow invitations to users who interact with content.

Advanced users will also be able to add direct website and shop links to Instagram posts and Reels, while gaining access to deeper analytics and audience insights on Facebook and Instagram.

Other features in the Advanced plan include improved scheduling tools, the ability to safely share account access with team members without giving passwords, and alerts when other users repost or reuse their content, allowing creators to request proper credit.

Meta’s head of product, Naomi Gleit, said the company is still experimenting with these AI and professional subscription plans. However, Meta eventually plans to bring all of these services together under the Meta One brand and continue expanding them over time.

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