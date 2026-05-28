IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 27 After SRH vs RR: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Maintains Top Spot, Jofra Archer Claims 3rd Position | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026: The fight for the highly sought-after Purple Cap in IPL 2026 got fierce on Wednesday night following the high-stakes Eliminator clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in New Chandigarh. Veteran campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps a watchful eye on his turf at the top of the bowling charts while Rajasthan Royals’ speed merchant Jofra Archer made giant strides to lock down a top-three place.

Archer bowled a fiery spell under pressure to trouble the Hyderabad batters with his raw pace and lethal cutters as Royals, led by Riyan Parag, fought back. Archer claimed key wickets in the knockout clash to take his seasonal tally to 24 wickets from 15 games. The English paceman has officially moved into third place, working at an economy rate of 9.17, breathing heavily down the necks of the leaders of the tournament.

The Battle at the Top Apex

Royal Challengers Bengaluru veteran master tactician Bhuvneshwar Kumar maintains his grip on the top spot, despite the surging momentum of Archer. Bhuvneshwar is at the top of the pack with an outstanding 26 wickets in 15 matches with a highly disciplined economy rate of 8.00 and best figures of 3/4.

He is currently tied on wickets with Rajasthan Royals’ strike bowler, Kagiso Rabada, who also has 26 wickets. Rabada is agonisingly close to the second spot but is behind in the official rankings because Bhuvneshwar has a better economy rate and average (18.15 vs 21.03).

Mid-Table Scramble and the Top 10

Rising star of Chennai Super Kings, Anshul Kamboj slips to the fourth spot with 21 wickets in 14 matches but still has a highly competitive bowling strike rate of 14.38. Eshan Malinga of Sunrisers Hyderabad completes the elite top five with 20 wickets with a good show in the Eliminator.

Lower down the ladder Gujarat Titans’ premier spinner Rashid Khan is the highest ranked slow bowler in a tournament dominated by quicks and sits in sixth spot with 19 wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders speedster Kartik Tyagi (18 wickets) is closest to him at number seven and GT’s Mohammed Siraj (17 wickets) at eighth.

Prince Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants and Rasikh Dar of Royal Challengers Bangalore, both with 16 wickets each, round off the top ten, with Yadav edging ahead into ninth place on account of matches played.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Leaderboard After SRH vs RR Match On May 27

POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Ov Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 26 15 15 59.0 472 3/4 18.15 8.00 13.61 1 0 2 Kagiso Rabada GT 26 15 15 57.4 547 5/32 21.03 9.48 13.30 0 1 3 Jofra Archer RR 24 15 15 56.0 514 3/21 21.41 9.17 14.00 0 0 4 Anshul Kamboj CSK 21 14 14 50.2 530 3/25 25.23 10.52 14.38 0 0 5 Eshan Malinga SRH 20 15 15 54.2 507 4/25 25.35 9.33 16.30 1 0 6 Rashid Khan GT 19 15 15 50.5 446 4/23 23.47 8.77 16.05 1 0 7 Kartik Tyagi KKR 18 14 13 51.0 498 3/27 27.66 9.76 17.00 0 0 8 Mohammed Siraj GT 17 15 15 54.0 484 3/28 28.47 8.96 19.05 0 0 9 Prince Yadav LSG 16 14 14 52.0 459 3/28 28.68 8.82 19.50 0 0 10 Rasikh Dar RCB 16 11 11 38.5 378 4/23 23.62 9.73 14.56 1 0