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Home > Sports News > India vs Jamaica Live Streaming Football: Where to Watch Unity Cup match on TV and Online In India?

India vs Jamaica Live Streaming Football: Where to Watch Unity Cup match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of India vs Jamaica Unity Cup match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

India vs Jamaica Live Streaming Football: Where to Watch Unity Cup match on TV and Online In India? Photo X
India vs Jamaica Live Streaming Football: Where to Watch Unity Cup match on TV and Online In India? Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 23:28 IST

India vs Jamaica Live Streaming Football Unity Cup: India are set to make their first ever appearance in the Unity Cup when they face Jamaica in the semi-finals of the 2026 edition at The Valley Stadium, London on Thursday, 28 May 2026. The Blue Tigers come into the clash on the back of an encouraging win over Hong Kong but the task against Jamaica will be much more difficult.

India will look to maintain a compact defensive structure and try to frustrate a physically strong Jamaican side under head coach Khalid Jamil. The Blue Tigers will have to be up to the mark with intensity and tempo of their opponents and will also have to be clinical with the few chances they create. A strong performance or victory would further highlight the progress India are making under Jamil.

Jamaica meanwhile come into the tournament looking to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after falling to DR Congo in the inter-confederation playoffs. The Reggae Boyz will see the Unity Cup as an opportunity to regain confidence and find some rhythm.

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Jamaica are expected to dominate the ball and attack aggressively but they have to be more clinical in the final third. A comprehensive win against India will boost their morale while a defeat against the Men in Blue would be a huge setback for the Caribbean side.

India vs Jamaica Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the India vs Jamaica ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between India vs Jamaica in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Thursday 28 May 2026.

When will the India vs Jamaica ISL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST in India on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

Where will the India vs Jamaica ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC in London. 

Where to watch India vs Jamaica ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on the FanCode app and website in India from 12:00 AM IST on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

India vs Jamaica Playing XI

India: Gurpreet, Bheke, Jhinghan, Mishra, Chhangte, Jeakson, Willaims, Farukh, Edmund, Poojary. 

Jamaica: Boyce-Clarke, Samuels-Smith, Lowe, Ming, Cover, Hayden, Clarke, Hall, Fuller, Cadamarteri, Dixon. 

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India vs Jamaica Live Streaming Football: Where to Watch Unity Cup match on TV and Online In India?
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India vs Jamaica Live Streaming Football: Where to Watch Unity Cup match on TV and Online In India?
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India vs Jamaica Live Streaming Football: Where to Watch Unity Cup match on TV and Online In India?

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