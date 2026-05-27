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Home > Sports News > Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians Soon? MI Star Deactivates Instagram Account After Dismal IPL 2026 Season

Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians Soon? MI Star Deactivates Instagram Account After Dismal IPL 2026 Season

Hardik Pandya Instagram Deactivated: Is the Mumbai Indians skipper planning an exit? Read about Hardik Pandya deactivating his Instagram handle after MI's disappointing ninth-place finish in IPL 2026, the cryptic "07:07" CSK trade rumors, and Ravichandran Ashwin's viral reaction

Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians Soon? MI Star Deactivates Instagram Account After Dismal IPL 2026 Season. Photo X
Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians Soon? MI Star Deactivates Instagram Account After Dismal IPL 2026 Season. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 20:05 IST

Hardik Pandya: The rumour mill in Indian cricket has been running at supersonic speed after a dramatic development on the social media. High-profile India all-rounder and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday deleted his Instagram account completely.

Looking for his official handle on the platform leads users to a bleak “User not found” landing page. Sometimes, the search result will state “This profile is private.” Refreshing the feed, however, is always met with a “Something went wrong” window. The complete social media blackout follows on from the five-time champions’ miserable IPL 2026 campaign which ended with them finishing a humiliating ninth in the final points table.

Cryptic Timestamps and Trade Rumors

The sudden deactivation follows intense, season-long scrutiny regarding Hardik’s leadership and future. The all-rounder posted a cryptic photo on his Instagram Stories before deleting his profile, which led to speculation being at a high.

Sharp-eyed fans noticed a large “07:07” timestamp on his phone screen. Social media was abuzz with claims that a blockbuster trade to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was being secretly engineered behind the scenes, with the iconic link to MS Dhoni’s legendary number 7 jersey.

The rumours got heavy mainstream legitimacy when CSK stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin added fuel to the fire. Ashwin posted a heavily coded message on X (formerly Twitter):

“Pathirana, 07:07 & Stokes!”

This public endorsement set cricket fans into a frenzy, with many seeing it as a well-calculated hint towards an imminent structural shake-up between India’s two most successful IPL franchises.

Analyzing Hardik’s Dismal IPL 2026 Season

Statistically, Hardik’s show in IPL 2026 was enough for the critics to have ammunition. The marquee captain had a very underwhelming season scoring a mere 206 runs in his 10 matches. He was utterly useless with the ball, taking a meagre four wickets at an exorbitant economy rate.

Metric Hardik Pandya’s IPL 2026 Stats
Matches Played 10
Runs Scored 206
Wickets Taken 4
Team Finish 9th Place

Plus he missed important games due to persistent back spasms. Hardik was dropped from the playing XI for the last two games following Mumbai’s mathematical elimination from the playoff race.

Hardik shrugged off growing concern over his availability after a thumping loss against the Rajasthan Royals earlier in the season. “Everything is fine. I bat, I bowl, I field, I skip, so it’s okay, it’s fair for me to have a game where I just batted and enjoyed as well,” he told reporters.

A Turbulent Legacy with Mumbai Indians

The hardik’s star-studded homecoming to the Mumbai Indians has surely not been able to set up the fairytale script management would have wanted. Since defecting in a controversial cash-trade with the Gujarat Titans in 2024, a move that saw him replace local hero Rohit Sharma as skipper and face massive booing from fans across the country, the team has fallen to the bottom half of the standings twice (2024 and 2026). The only time they did put up a show was during the Qualifier 2 in 2025 when they were finally thrashed by Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings.

Hardik is set to return to international action for India’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning June 14. But again, so much of his involvement depends on his health. The all-rounder has to get a fitness clearance certificate from the Centre of Excellence before he is allowed to play any part in the series. But whether he will return to Mumbai colours next season remains a massive question mark.

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Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians Soon? MI Star Deactivates Instagram Account After Dismal IPL 2026 Season
Tags: hardik pandyaHardik Pandya back spasms fitness updateHardik Pandya CSK trade rumorsHardik Pandya deleted InstagramHardik Pandya IPL 2026 statsHardik Pandya leave Mumbai IndiansHardik Pandya Rohit Sharma MI captaincy disputeIndia vs Afghanistan ODI series June 14Ravichandran Ashwin tweet 07 07

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Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians Soon? MI Star Deactivates Instagram Account After Dismal IPL 2026 Season
Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians Soon? MI Star Deactivates Instagram Account After Dismal IPL 2026 Season
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