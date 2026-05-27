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Home > Business News > ‘The Narmada Story’ Trailer Real-Life IPS Officer Simala Prasad Impresses in a Fierce ‘Real Mardani’ Avatar

‘The Narmada Story’ Trailer Real-Life IPS Officer Simala Prasad Impresses in a Fierce ‘Real Mardani’ Avatar

‘The Narmada Story’ Trailer Real-Life IPS Officer Simala Prasad Impresses in a Fierce ‘Real Mardani’ Avatar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 19:42 IST

IPS Simala Prasad in the movie The Narmada Story

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: The intense trailer of “The Narmada Story”, packed with crime, thrill, and women’s power, has finally been released. The 2-minute-15-second trailer presents a gripping mix of mystery, emotions, and action that keeps viewers engaged till the very end. Real-life IPS officer Simala Prasad is seen playing a strong police officer in the film, and her transformation has already started going viral across social media and the internet.

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The trailer begins in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, where Police Inspector Purushottam Bhadauriya mysteriously goes missing. The entire police department is searching for him, but the most shocking part is that Inspector Bhadauriya was investigating a series of missing cases happening in the city. Amid a clueless police force and chilling dialogues from a terrifying kinnar gang, the story introduces SI Narmada Rayakwar, who now takes charge of the investigation.

In the following scenes, Mukesh Tiwari and Anjali Patil are seen in impactful roles while facing questions from the public and the media. In the final moments of the trailer, police encounters, protest sequences, and emotional scenes featuring Zarina Wahab and Raghubir Yadav add greater depth to the narrative. The visuals of blindfolded girls in deserted night locations and Simala Prasad gearing up in a police uniform strongly portray the film’s serious subject and its powerful message of women’s empowerment.

Powerful dialogues like “There is no gender difference in the police force; the uniform itself is enough,” make the trailer even more impactful. The trailer clearly indicates that the film is not just a crime thriller, but also a story about girls’ safety, the dark realities of society, and the strength of women.

Real-life IPS officer Simala Prasad said about the film, “‘The Narmada Story’ is not just a film, but the voice of those girls and women who never stop fighting even in difficult circumstances. Being a police officer, I have witnessed many real-life incidents, and while playing this character, I felt every emotion with honesty and truth. I hope audiences will connect deeply with this story.”

Director Zaigham Imam said, ‘The Narmada Story’ brings forward a serious issue in society. Along with crime, suspense, and emotion, the film presents a very strong side of women’s power. Alongside Simala Prasad in the lead role, National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Zarina Wahab, and Ashwini Kalsekar further strengthen the story with their performances.”

Under the banner of AB Infosoft Creation and Golden Ratio, “The Narmada Story” stars Simala Prasad, Anjali Patil, and Ashwini Kalsekar in prominent roles. Veteran actors Zarina Wahab, Raghubir Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharad Singh, and Ishtiyak Khan will also be seen playing important characters in the film. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 12

Trailer link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcFcDq0Y3pk

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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‘The Narmada Story’ Trailer Real-Life IPS Officer Simala Prasad Impresses in a Fierce ‘Real Mardani’ Avatar
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‘The Narmada Story’ Trailer Real-Life IPS Officer Simala Prasad Impresses in a Fierce ‘Real Mardani’ Avatar

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‘The Narmada Story’ Trailer Real-Life IPS Officer Simala Prasad Impresses in a Fierce ‘Real Mardani’ Avatar
‘The Narmada Story’ Trailer Real-Life IPS Officer Simala Prasad Impresses in a Fierce ‘Real Mardani’ Avatar
‘The Narmada Story’ Trailer Real-Life IPS Officer Simala Prasad Impresses in a Fierce ‘Real Mardani’ Avatar
‘The Narmada Story’ Trailer Real-Life IPS Officer Simala Prasad Impresses in a Fierce ‘Real Mardani’ Avatar

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