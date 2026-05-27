Adani Power Overtakes Infosys In Market Capitalisation Amid Strong Stock Run — What’s Driving The Rally?

Adani Power overtook Infosys to become the 11th largest company in India based on market capitalisation, as the 2026 markets look to favour different preferences. Adani Power shares gained nearly 3% to a 52-week high of Rs 252.65, taking the valuation of the company close to 4.85 lakh crore as of the trading session on Wednesday. Infosys shares, on the other hand, were down nearly 1%, and market cap slipped close to 4.72 lakh crore. It is a symbolic moment as energy and infrastructure stocks continue to outperform technology names

How Did Adani Power Take Over Infosys In The Market Cap Race?

The market cap crossover is more than just a move in the stock price; it’s a signal of changing priorities for investors.

India’s power demand has remained resilient, and investors are building positions around domestic growth themes. This has helped power, utilities and infrastructure companies to get a head-start this year. The tech sector, for its part, is feeling the impact of reduced world spending and the ever-present spectre of creative destruction by AI.

Secondly, Adani Power has also expanded its asset base.

The company also signed definitive agreements on May 21, 2026, to acquire a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures and other thermal assets from Jaiprakash Associates for an aggregate consideration of about ₹4,193.59 crore.

According to the regulatory filing, the deal includes:

24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures to be bought

Acquisition of the Churk 180 MW thermal power plant.

11.49% stake buy in Prayagraj Power Generation Company

The deal strengthened investor expectations around scale and future capacity building.

Infosys Is Losing Mojo

Tech in general has been under pressure in 2026.

One of the triggers was earlier this year when AI startup Anthropic launched plugins for its Claude Cowork agent that are aimed at automating work across functions, including legal, sales, marketing and data analysis.

Jeffrey Favuzza, on Jefferies’ equity trading desk, said, “We call it the ‘SaaSpocalypse,’ an apocalypse for software-as-a-service stocks,” according to Bloomberg.

The speed of AI adoption is picking up at a breakneck pace, prompting investors to reassess earnings visibility and valuations across IT and software businesses.

What Are India’s Top Companies Today Based On Their Market Cap?

Reliance Industries continued to occupy the first position with a market cap of over 18.26 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank took the second spot, followed by Bharti Airtel. With ICICI Bank and State Bank of India completing the top 5, we can see that investment skews towards financial and telecom plays.

The only tech giant in the top 10 list is Tata Consultancy Services.

Should Investors Take Notice?

Adani Power overtaking Infosys doesn’t necessarily mean a permanent change in leadership but is an indication of the market momentum at this point. Investors are rewarding companies in areas like domestic demand, energy use and infrastructure expansion, but global tech companies remain uncertain on AI disruption and growth projections.

Also Read: HDFC Bank Shares Slip Amid ₹45 Crore Shadow Deal Allegations — Should Investors Worry?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)