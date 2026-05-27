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Home > Business News > Why Hyundai Cars will Get Costlier From June 1? Company Announces Big Price Hike Across All Models

Why Hyundai Cars will Get Costlier From June 1? Company Announces Big Price Hike Across All Models

Hyundai will increase car prices by up to ₹12,800 from June 1, 2026 due to rising input costs like steel, aluminium, and logistics, affecting all models and variants across India.

Hyundai Cars Getting Expensive
Hyundai Cars Getting Expensive

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 15:27 IST

Hyundai Cars get a bit more pricier: up to ₹12,800 hike from June 1 as costs bite. Hyundai Motor India is going to make car buying a slightly more expensive affair. Prices are set to rise by as much as ₹12,800 starting June 1, 2026. The exact rise won’t be the same across the board, it will depend on the model and variant you go for, so your dream Hyundai might be a little extra priced, or just a little ouch more. The company says this step is happening because input costs are moving higher. In normal words, the metals that form your car, steel and aluminium for example, are getting costlier, and even the logistics chain that stitches everything together is also getting pricier. When the plant bill climbs, the final showroom number tends to follow. Hyundai says it has been absorbing a lot of this pressure for some time, but like most automakers, it’s now passing on a slice of it to customers. So if you are thinking about buying a Hyundai, the timing matters, because after June 1, the same car could quietly nudge your budget a bit further.

Why Hyundai Is Raising Prices

Hyundai isn’t exactly trying to turn your dream car into some kind of “luxury” thing, not really. It’s more like reacting to higher stuff that’s happening in the background, kind of quietly. The company points to things like steel and aluminium, which have become pricier, and plus the whole moving it around logistics part costs more than it used to. In other words, that “build a car and deliver it” chain is slowly getting more expensive at basically every point.

Hyundai, for a time, was kind of absorbing the jump. But that buffer can only last so long, and eventually it runs out of room. Now a small share of the strain is being pushed toward buyers. So when you notice the price tag inching up, it isn’t just some brand magic. It’s more the actual cost of materials and transportation catching up.

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Price Hike Details Of Hyundai Motors 

Parameter Details
Effective Date June 1, 2026
Maximum Increase Up to ₹12,800
Coverage All Hyundai models and variants
Type of Hike Model-wise and variant-wise variation

What Are The Hyundai Models That Will Be Impacted 

  • Models Likely to Be Impacted
  • Hatchbacks: Grand i10 Nios, i20
  • Compact SUVs: Exter, Venue
  • Mid-size SUVs: Creta
  • Sedans: Verna

What does Hyundai Motors Price Hike Means For Buyers? 

If you’re planning to buy a Hyundai, timing has kind of become your secret weapon. Booking before June 1 basically locks in the lower price-think of it as defeating the “future price jump” boss level. Wait until after June 1, and every model in the lineup quietly picks up a higher price tag, no matter if it’s a hatchback or an SUV. Now, the real pinch on your wallet won’t feel the same for everyone, it depends on the variant you choose. So yeah, the base model and the top-end trim won’t hit you with the exact same bill. In short: same car, a slightly heavier payment, just because the calendar flips.

If You Are Planing To Buy Hyundai, Know This

If you’re planning to buy a car, here’s the deal you should know. Hyundai is not alone- brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra have also raised prices in 2026 because costs are climbing. So, price hikes are basically a whole industry-wide trend right now, not only one company move. But, FOR YOU FRIEND, here’s the smart buyer tip, many dealers put out May-end discounts, exchange bonuses, and a few limited offers just before price increases fully kick in. That little window can end up helping you save a decent sum, if you time it right.

Also Read: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson On New Luce EV…

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Why Hyundai Cars will Get Costlier From June 1? Company Announces Big Price Hike Across All Models
Tags: auto industry price risecar price hike India 2026Hyundai car price increase IndiaHyundai Exter Venue Creta Verna priceHyundai June 1 price revisionHyundai models cost increaseHyundai price hike 2026India automobile inflationinput cost impact carsMaruti Tata Mahindra price hike

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Why Hyundai Cars will Get Costlier From June 1? Company Announces Big Price Hike Across All Models
Why Hyundai Cars will Get Costlier From June 1? Company Announces Big Price Hike Across All Models
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