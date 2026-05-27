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Home > India News > OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DZ 498197

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DZ 498197

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DZ 498197

Kerala lottery result today (Via X)
Kerala lottery result today (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 15:37 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today (27-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘DL’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Tuesday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Lottery Result will be declared today, Monday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Dhanalekshmi DL-54 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

You Might Be Interested In

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 27-05-2026, Full List of Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – DZ 498197

Agent Name:  (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – DY 753477

Agent name-  (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –  (Yet To Be Announced)

Agent name-  (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 –  (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No-  (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No-  (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 27-05-2025: Prize structure of Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

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OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DZ 498197
Tags: Dhanalekshmi DL-54Kerala lottery resultKerala lottery result today

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OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DZ 498197

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OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DZ 498197
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DZ 498197
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DZ 498197
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DZ 498197

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