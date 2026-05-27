Who Was Anik Dutta? Acclaimed Bengali Director Dies After Falling From Three-Storey Building

Film director Anik Dutta has been seriously injured. On Wednesday, he reportedly fell from the roof of a house in Hindustan Park. He was taken to a hospital near Dhakuria, where doctors described his condition as critical. The director had reportedly been suffering from respiratory illness for a long time. When contacted, his former wife Sandhi Dutta said that an incident had occurred but declined to comment further at this moment.

According to media reports, Anik Dutta has passed away. He reportedly fell from the sixth-floor terrace of his residence and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, doctors could not save him. It is still unclear how Anik fell from the terrace — whether it was merely an accident or if there was another reason behind the incident. It is also not yet known why he had gone up to the rooftop in the middle of the afternoon. Police from Gariahat Police Station have begun an investigation.

Who Was Anik Dutta?

Anik rose to overnight fame in 2012 with his film Bhooter Bhabishyat. The film, which blended supernatural storytelling with sharp political and social satire, is considered by many critics to be a milestone in Bengali cinema. He carried a similar tone and message into his next film Ashchorjyo Prodeep.

Later, he directed Aparajito starring Jeetu Kamal, which also became highly popular and performed strongly at the box office. At present, the director was reportedly busy working on “Aparajito 2.” During the release of his Puja film Joto Kando Kolkatay, he had expressed fears that it might perhaps be his last film. Reports suggest that Anik had been living alone at home for the past few months, while his daughter resides in Mumbai. After hearing the news, Jeetu Kamal, director Srijit Mukherji, actress Manasi Sinha and others rushed to the hospital.

What Happened To Anik Dutta?

The Bengali film industry is deeply concerned. The renowned filmmaker suffered severe injuries after falling from the rooftop of a house in the Gariahat area. He was rushed to a private hospital in a bloodied condition and was undergoing treatment at a reputed private hospital in Dhakuria. Hospital sources earlier said his condition remains extremely critical.

According to reports, Anik had come to his wife’s house in Hindustan Park. Police are now investigating how the fall occurred. Authorities are examining whether it was an attempted suicide or whether someone may have pushed him. An investigation is underway at the scene.

One of the most skilled and unconventional directors of Bengali cinema is Anik Dutta. In particular, he specializes in depicting the psyche of middle and upper-middle class Bengalis using satire and comedy. “Bhooter Bhabishyat” which was produced by him in 2012 is considered a benchmark in Bengali cinema.

Anik was born into a distinguished and educated family in Kolkata. He is the grandson of Priyanath Dutta (P. N. Dutta), founder of the famous Hooghly Docking and Engineering Company. He studied at St. Xavier’s School, Kolkata and St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. Before entering filmmaking, he worked for many years in the advertising industry. That advertising background later helped shape his filmmaking style, known for precise timing, sharp dialogue, and the ability to convey profound ideas in a short span of time.