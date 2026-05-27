Why Anushka Sharma Is Being Trolled Over Latest IPL Appearance

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is once again in the eye of a social media storm after she attended a crucial IPL 2026 match in which Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru played. Her reactions from the stands soon went viral on X, Instagram, and fan pages, leading to a flurry of trolling online. A few clips from the match are now going viral on social media. In one viral moment, Anushka was seen shocked when Kohli lost his wicket during the high-pressure game. Another clip showed her smiling moments later, which some users started mocking online with memes and sarcastic comments.

The trolling intensified as many fan accounts posted edited screenshots and short reaction clips without context. Social media users started sharing comments calling the actress out for ‘overreacting’ in the match. Another post mocked her expressions while fans of the actress pushed back against what they called unnecessary hate directed toward celebrity wives during cricket matches.

Several sarcastic comments also flooded X after the viral clips began trending. Some users mocked her hairstyle and expressions during the match, with comments like, “Anushka Sharma looks like an aunty,” and “I don’t know if you guys like it, but this is a hideous way to keep hair.” Another viral reaction read, “What has happened to her face?” while meme pages compared her shocked expressions to dramatic Bollywood reaction scenes.







Anushka Sharma looks like an aunty 👀 pic.twitter.com/7XJUUVIKMl — Ric ✨ (@its_me_ric02) May 26, 2026









This is not the first time Anushka Sharma has been targeted during major cricket tournaments. Over the years, she has repeatedly faced trolling whenever Virat Kohli gets dismissed or RCB loses important games. Toxic sections of social media have often unfairly blamed her for Kohli’s performances, despite having no connection to the actual gameplay.

Wasn’t anushka sharma a lead actress in a movie called PK?? pic.twitter.com/6nnrDYVh32 — a (@stardusttfairy) May 27, 2026







Anushka Sharma Trolled By Fans



Many fans came out in support of Anushka, slamming internet users for making meme material out of normal emotional reactions. Supporters highlighted that during IPL matches, stadium cameras are always on celebrities, particularly family members of star cricketers.

Fans were also reminded that Anushka has been vocal about supporting Virat Kohli throughout his cricket career. During the recently concluded IPL 2026 game, fans spotted her praying during tense moments of the game, which many took to be her genuine support for RCB and Kohli.

The internet also witnessed a flood of positive reactions from Virushka fans after RCB’s important victory. Soon after the match, videos of Virat Kohli celebrating with Anushka became trending content online, with fans calling the couple one of the most loved celebrity pairs in India.

What has happened to her face?

Anushka Sharma 😯 #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/BKPNGLlhws — RoKki (@ro_kki45) May 26, 2026







Why Virushka Moments Always Trend

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (popularly known as Virushka) continue to make waves on the internet for entertainment and cricket. Every public appearance by the couple instantly becomes headline material, especially during IPL season.

Celebrity reactions inside stadiums have now become a major part of IPL broadcasts. Whether it is cheering, emotional moments, disappointment, or celebrations, cameras frequently zoom in on family members sitting in the stands. In Anushka’s case, those moments often end up becoming viral meme templates within minutes.

Despite the trolling, many users believe the criticism against Anushka Sharma is completely unnecessary. Fans continue to defend her online, arguing that she was simply reacting like any emotionally invested partner supporting a loved one during an intense cricket match.

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