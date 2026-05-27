Dholera Poised for Accommodation Boom Amid Industrial Expansion, Says Harsh Sanghavi

Dholera (Gujarat) [India], May 27: Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday visited Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) to review ongoing developments in the emerging industrial hub and assess the preparedness of supporting infrastructure being developed to cater to the region’s anticipated growth.

During the visit, Sanghavi was accompanied by Advisor to Chief Minister SS Rathore, Industries Secretary Mamta Verma, Tourism Secretary, and DICDL Managing Director Kuldeep Arya, and DICDL Joint Managing Director Rushin Bhatt.

GAP Group Chairman Gopal Goswami, Managing Director Ambrish Parajiya, and Executive Director Ravi Patel welcomed the Deputy CM and presented him with a Sankalp Patra, a Shankh, and a copy of the Bhagavad Gita as a symbolic gesture reflecting the collective resolve to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured GAP Group’s Akhilam township located in Dholera’s Activation Area, where company representatives briefed the Deputy CM on the project’s progress and its role in addressing the future residential and commercial requirements of the region. The delegation reviewed the studio apartments, co-working spaces, and food court facilities being developed within the township.

Sanghavi appreciated the development of these facilities and emphasised the importance of creating quality residential and lifestyle infrastructure to support the rapid industrialisation taking place in the region. He encouraged developers to expedite project execution to meet the anticipated rise in demand from industries establishing operations in Dholera

The Deputy CM also indicated that Dholera would witness a significant increase in demand for ready-to-occupy accommodation in the near future as investments and industrial activity continue to gain momentum.

During the site visit, GAP Group officials apprised the deputy CM and the delegation about the construction of one of the largest RCC raft foundations for a residential development in Dholera, highlighting the scale and engineering capabilities being deployed for the project.

Commenting on the visit, Ambrish Parajiya, Managing Director of GAP Group, said, “The visit of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and senior government officials reflects the growing focus on Dholera’s development. Such engagements provide encouragement to developers and investors and reinforce confidence in the ecosystem being created. We remain committed to delivering quality infrastructure that supports Dholera’s emergence as a major industrial and urban destination.”

Gopal Goswami, Chairman, GAP Group, said, “Dholera represents the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the aspirations of a developed India. At GAP Group, our vision is aligned with the larger national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Through projects such as Akhilam and our continued investments in Dholera, we aim to create the residential, commercial and social infrastructure that will support economic growth in the region. Tangible development on the ground is the strongest expression of commitment to this vision.”

Dholera continues to attract increasing interest from industries and investors, with supporting residential, commercial, and social infrastructure expected to play a key role in the region’s next phase of growth.

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