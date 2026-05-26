Oasis Group Accelerates Premium Expansion, Targets Rs 5,700 Crore Revenue by 2028

New Delhi [India], May 26: Oasis Group has intensified its premiumisation strategy with the launch of AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt, a move that reflects the company’s broader ambition to strengthen its position within India’s rapidly evolving premium spirits market while accelerating its global expansion roadmap.

The launch comes at a time when Indian-origin spirits are witnessing a decisive shift in consumer perception, driven by rising disposable incomes, premium consumption trends, and increasing international recognition for Indian-made labels. For Oasis Group, the latest addition is less about entering another product category and more about strategically deepening its footprint in high-margin premium segments that are reshaping the future of the alcobev industry.

The company’s growth trajectory has already been reinforced by the sustained performance of All Seasons Whisky, which has crossed 21 million cumulative global cases, helping establish Oasis Group among the major players in India’s spirits sector. Today, the Group operates eight distilleries and 14 bottling units across India, supported by an annual ethanol production capacity of nearly 360 million litres, catering to both beverage alcohol manufacturing and industrial requirements.

Industry analysts continue to view premiumisation as one of the strongest structural shifts within India’s alcohol market, particularly as consumers increasingly migrate from mass-market offerings toward premium and luxury experiences. Oasis Group’s latest strategic direction appears closely aligned with this transition.

Speaking on the development, Chairman Deep Malhotra said:

“With AAGHAAZ, Oasis Group begins a new chapter in premium Indian spirit-making. This launch reflects our commitment to creating world-class offerings that combine Indian craftsmanship, authenticity, and contemporary luxury. We remain focused on building globally competitive premium products originating from India while strengthening the country’s position in the evolving global premium spirits landscape.”

Under the leadership of Chairman Deep Malhotra and Directors Gauravh Malhotra and Gautam Malhotra, Oasis Group has steadily expanded both operationally and geographically. The company currently reports an annual turnover of approximately ₹3,500 crore and is targeting ₹5,700 crore in revenue by March 2028. The projected growth is expected to be supported through premium portfolio expansion, manufacturing scale, distribution strengthening, and deeper international market penetration.

The Group is simultaneously expanding its global presence across Europe, North America, the UAE, Africa, and Southeast Asia, regions where demand for premium Indian-origin spirits has shown notable momentum over the past few years. Industry observers note that Indian single malts, in particular, have increasingly gained visibility in global competitions and international retail markets, contributing to the broader repositioning of India within the luxury spirits ecosystem.

Produced using Indian six-row barley sourced from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and the Himalayan foothills, AAGHAAZ is distilled through traditional copper pot stills and matured in bourbon and oak casks in the Shivalik foothills. The product has also received international recognition at the Monde Selection Awards 2026.

The spirit begins its maturation journey using water sourced from the Shivalik foothills, where the cooler Himalayan climatic conditions support gradual ageing and flavour development. The company states that this maturation environment contributes to the product’s layered profile and overall complexity.

While premium whisky remains a major focus area, Oasis Group’s long-term strategy extends beyond a single category. The company is preparing additional launches across Indian single malts, luxury vodka, artisan vodka, and Caribbean rum expressions as part of its effort to strengthen its premium and luxury portfolio across multiple consumer segments.

Founded in 1987, Oasis Group has built a substantial presence across the Indian alcobev industry through manufacturing scale, distribution reach, and brand development. As competition intensifies across the premium segment, the Group’s current strategy signals a stronger emphasis on value-led growth, global positioning, and the rising international credibility of Indian-made premium spirits.

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