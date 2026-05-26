Dharamshala Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Match? Check Time-Wise Forecast

Dharamshala Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: The IPL 2026 play-offs drama is here and in Qualifier 1, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash with the mighty Gujarat Titans (GT) in a clash of titans. RCB are the defending champions. Cricket fans across the globe are anxiously looking at the skies as both heavyweights land at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. The big question, given the high altitude of Dharamshala and the unpredictable mountain weather: Will rain spoil the party tonight?

The Weather Verdict: Evening Clearing Expected

But for fans of watching the weather radars, there is good news. Day cloud cover and a few showers before the match also threatened to disrupt preparations but forecasters say it will clear up considerably in time for the game.

A chance of an isolated shower but the chance of rain drops off dramatically as we head into the evening. There will be virtually no chance of rain by the time the all-important toss takes place at 7:00 PM IST. It’s a cold, crisp night with a pleasant temperature of between 21°C and 25°C for the players and spectators — a far cry from the punishing heatwaves that are sweeping across Northern India.

Time-Wise Weather Forecast for Dharamshala (Tonight)

To see how the evening unfolds, look at the hourly breakdown for the match window:

Time (IST) Temperature (°C) Rain Probability Sky Conditions 6:00 PM 25°C 54% Mostly cloudy with a brief passing shower 7:00 PM (Toss) 24°C 0% Clearing skies, crisp mountain breeze 8:00 PM 22°C 0% Clear and cool, excellent for swing 9:00 PM 22°C 0% Clear skies, minimal dew intervention 10:00 PM 21°C 0% Clear and chilly 11:00 PM 21°C 0% Clear, perfect playing conditions

What Happens If Rain Returns? The Washout Rules

A full 20-over game is very likely but the tournament guidelines have strict operational protocols should the mountain weather throw up a surprise. In order to have a valid knockout result, at least 5 overs per side have to be played and there is an absolute cut-off time of 11:50 PM IST for a shortened game.

The Points Table Advantage: Notably, there is no reserve day for the Qualifiers or the Eliminator in IPL 2026. In the event of a no-result due to continuous downpour, the team that finished above in the league standings will go straight to the final.

A total washout would mean a straight entry to the grand finale for the Bengaluru-based franchise, with Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans fighting for survival in Qualifier 2, as RCB were better in Net Run Rate than GT to top the points table.