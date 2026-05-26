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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Playoffs: Is Virat Kohli The Weakest Player In RCB vs GT Qualifier 1? Check Out Star Batter’s Stats In IPL Knockouts

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Is Virat Kohli The Weakest Player In RCB vs GT Qualifier 1? Check Out Star Batter’s Stats In IPL Knockouts

Virat Kohli heads into RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 under scrutiny due to his underwhelming IPL playoff stats. Despite scoring 557 runs at a strike rate above 163 in IPL 2026, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star averages only 26.4 in knockout matches.

Virat Kohli scored 43 runs in 35 balls in IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli scored 43 runs in 35 balls in IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 17:37 IST

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest batter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, despite his great performances in the league, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper has been the centre of criticism for his strike rate in the shortest format. The right-handed batter has improved massively in the last three years when it comes to the rate of scoring. But the questions about his performance in the IPL playoffs still arise. 

RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: How many IPL Playoffs matches has Virat Kohli played?

Virat Kohli has played 17 matches in IPL playoffs during his time with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While being the only player in the history of the tournament to play in 19 seasons with a single team, Kohli-starrer RCB has not had the best of times in the tournament. They only won their first trophy last year under Rajat Patidar’s leadership. Kohli, despite playing in each of the RCB knockout matches, has a pretty poor average performance in these high-pressure games. 

RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: How many runs has Virat Kohli scored in IPL playoffs?

Virat Kohli has scored 396 runs in the IPL playoffs. The right-handed batter has an average of only 26.4 in the knockout games. Despite a couple of half-centuries to his name, Kohli has not been at his fluent best while playing for RCB in the playoffs. As they face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 tonight, Kohli would want to better his stats and lead his team to the IPL 2026 final. 

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RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli IPL Playoffs Stats

Statistic IPL Playoff Record
Span 2009–2025
Innings 17
Not Outs 2
Runs 396
Highest Score 70*
Batting Average 26.4
Strike Rate 121.1
100s 0
50s 2
Ducks 1
Fours 30
Sixes 11

IPL 2026, Qualifier 1: Why is Virat Kohli RCB’s worst-performing batter in IPL Playoffs?

Virat Kohli is looked at as RCB’s worst-performing batter in IPL playoffs due to his low strike rate in the knockout games in the past. The right-handed batter has a strike rate of only 121.1 in high-pressure games. However, given Virat’s performance in IPL 2026 and his overall staggering performances in the shortest format, there is no doubt over the fact that he can turn these poor numbers around.

RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: How has Virat Kohli performed in IPL 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Virat Kohli is having his best season in the Indian Premier League in terms of strike rate. The right-handed batter has scored 557 runs in 14 innings, averaging 50.63. He has a strike rate of 163.82 this season and has played a few match-winning knocks, including a record-extending ninth century against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read: PAK vs AUS: Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Pakistan ODI Series; THIS IPL 2026 Star To Lead Visitors

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IPL 2026 Playoffs: Is Virat Kohli The Weakest Player In RCB vs GT Qualifier 1? Check Out Star Batter’s Stats In IPL Knockouts
Tags: gujarat-titansIPL 2026 playoffsIPL Qualifier 1RCB playoffs recordRCB vs GTRoyal Challengers BengaluruVirat Kohli IPL statsvirat kohli’

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IPL 2026 Playoffs: Is Virat Kohli The Weakest Player In RCB vs GT Qualifier 1? Check Out Star Batter’s Stats In IPL Knockouts

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IPL 2026 Playoffs: Is Virat Kohli The Weakest Player In RCB vs GT Qualifier 1? Check Out Star Batter’s Stats In IPL Knockouts
IPL 2026 Playoffs: Is Virat Kohli The Weakest Player In RCB vs GT Qualifier 1? Check Out Star Batter’s Stats In IPL Knockouts
IPL 2026 Playoffs: Is Virat Kohli The Weakest Player In RCB vs GT Qualifier 1? Check Out Star Batter’s Stats In IPL Knockouts
IPL 2026 Playoffs: Is Virat Kohli The Weakest Player In RCB vs GT Qualifier 1? Check Out Star Batter’s Stats In IPL Knockouts

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