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Home > Sports News > PAK vs AUS: Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Pakistan ODI Series; THIS IPL 2026 Star To Lead Visitors

PAK vs AUS: Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Pakistan ODI Series; THIS IPL 2026 Star To Lead Visitors

Australia suffered a major setback ahead of the Pakistan ODI series as captain Mitchell Marsh was ruled out with an ankle injury. IPL 2026 star Josh Inglis will lead the visitors, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head also remain unavailable.

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
Mitchell Marsh ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 17:10 IST

PAK vs AUS: Right before their tour of Pakistan, Australia suffered a massive blow as their ODI captain, Mitchell Marsh, was ruled out of the series. Marsh is yet another big name to miss the tour in the Asian nation, after the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc decided to skip the tour. Meanwhile, Travis Head is also missing the tour owing to his participating the IPL 2026 playoffs. The current World Champions would now be led by Josh Inglis in Marsh’s absence. Inglis, who missed the earlier part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, opened the innings alongside Mitchell Marsh for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). 

PAK vs AUS: Why is Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Australia tour of Pakistan?

Mitchell Marsh did not participate in the Lucknow Super Giants’ Saturday IPL season finale versus the Punjab Kings. After LSG’s game against the Rajasthan Royals on 19th May, Marsh caught a flight to Australia. He was set to lead Australia as captain in the three-match series against Pakistan starting on 30th May, with most of the players reaching Rawalpindi on the weekend. But Marsh’s ankle injury prevented him from going to Pakistan since he had gotten very serious ankle injuries before. Because of this, he is totally not available for the Pakistan series. It is unclear if he will be available for the three-match T20I tour that begins on June 17 and the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh that begins on June 9.

PAK vs AUS: Josh Inglis to captain Australia in Mitchell Marsh’s absence

With regular captain Cummins and Test joint vice-captain Head out of the series, Marsh’s unavailability has forced Australia to rely on Inglis, their fourth-choice ODI captain. In November 2024, Inglis captained Australia in three Twenty20 Internationals and an ODI against Pakistan. Alex Carey, who led Australia in three ODIs in the Caribbean in 2021, is another contender for leadership in the event that Inglis is unable to play. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are also absent from Australia due to Pakistan. Although Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, and Ben Dwarshuis were supposed to play in the IPL playoffs, their side, the Kings, lost six of their previous seven games to be excluded from the Pakistan series.

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Also Read: RCB vs GT: How Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2026 Without A Ball Being Bowled In Qualifier 1 and Final? Explained

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PAK vs AUS: Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Pakistan ODI Series; THIS IPL 2026 Star To Lead Visitors
Tags: Australia captainAustralia ODI squadIPL 2026josh-inglisMitchell MarshMitchell Marsh injuryPAK vs AUSPakistan vs Australia ODI series

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PAK vs AUS: Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Pakistan ODI Series; THIS IPL 2026 Star To Lead Visitors
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