RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Today’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1? Massive Update On Virat Kohli’s Opening Partner

RCB vs GT Injury News: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will face-off in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The two teams come into this game after winning nine of their 14 league stage games and finished the league stage in top two places. The winner of tonight’s game would go to the final, while lthe loser gets another shot to make it to the Narendra Modi Stadium to contest for the trophy. However, given the importance of the game, both teams would want to field their best players possible. Defending champions, RCB would be keeping a close eye on Phil Salt and how he is recovering ahead of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1. The English opener has joined the team and was seen travelling with Rajat Patidar and co to Ahmedabad.

RCB vs GT: Will Phil Salt play today’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at HPCA Stadium?

Phil Salt is not expected to play today’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium. The English batter has been sidelined with an injury to his finger for the last few weeks. Salt was earlier replaced by countryman, Jacob Bethell. However, Venkatesh Iyer in the last game have been batting at the top of the order, in his last two games, Venky has been a top batter for the team.

RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: Latest Update On Phil Salt Injury

The latest update on Phil Salt’s injury is that the opening batter has joined the RCB camp. Rajat Patidar talked about Salt ahead of the match, giving an update about his fitness. The RCB captain said, “He is fit, he is doing fine. He is under observation with the doctor, also. He is doing some drills also. We have not decided our playing 11 yet.”

RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

While the Royal Challengers wait on Phil Salt’s availability, the defending champions faced a massive setback. Salt’s countryman, Jacob Bethell, was ruled out of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The left-handed batter suffered a finger injury right before the playoffs. The left-handed batter played seven games in the season but could not light up the tournament. He scored only 96 runs in the season at an average of 13.71 while striking at 124.67.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs

RCB Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood; Impact Player: Suyash Sharma/Jacob Duffy

GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj; Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

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