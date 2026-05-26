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Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?

RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?

Get the ultimate RCB vs GT winner and toss prediction for the massive IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash in Dharamshala. Explore pitch analytics and crucial player updates as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, and Rashid Khan battle for a direct spot in the final.

RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today's Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans? (Image Source: X)
RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today's Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans? (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 13:06 IST

The ultimate battle for a direct spot in the grand finale has arrived as the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with the high flying Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Tuesday evening, May 26, 2026, at the spectacular Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Both powerhouse franchises have enjoyed mirror league campaigns, finishing at the top of the standings with 18 points each from 14 matches, separated only by a fractional net run rate difference. The Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are riding a massive wave of confidence as the top seeds, aiming to retain their prestigious crown.

On the flip side, Shubman Gill and his clinical Gujarat Titans are fiercely determined to reclaim their ultimate supremacy in the tournament. With explosive top-order run machines like Virat Kohli and B Sai Sudharsan firing on all cylinders, cricket enthusiasts are expecting a dramatic knockout thriller in the scenic mountains.

RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Qualifier 1 Match Details

Match Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Qualifier 1
Tournament Indian Premier League 2026
Date May 26, 2026
Day Tuesday
Time 7:30 PM IST
Venue Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Pitch Report

The playing track at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is as a highly dynamic surface for this crucial playoff encounter. Situated at an exceptionally high altitude, the thin air environment significantly reduces aerodynamic drag, allowing the ball to fly off the bat cleanly for massive boundaries. However, the cool mountain breeze under the evening floodlights ensures that fast bowlers extract lethal seam movement and extra bounce off the deck during the initial powerplay overs. Spinners will have to be extremely precise with their lengths to avoid being taken apart on the lightning-fast outfield. 

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RCB vs GT Prediction: Probable Playing XIs and Impact Players – Qualifier 1 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Players: Tim David/ Jacob Bethell.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans Impact Players: Prasidh Krishna/ Shahrukh Khan.

Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 1 Match Toss Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?

  • Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • Decision: Bowl First
  • Logic: The cool climate configurations in Dharamshala make chasing the absolute premier choice for any captain in a high-pressure playoff match. The onset of heavy evening dew during the second innings will severely hamper the bowling side by taking away spin purchase and making death bowling highly difficult. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first allows the side to exploit the new ball movement early before enjoying a comfortable batting surface under wet conditions later.

Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are predicted to go through to the final on the first go. Despite Gujarat having the best opening pair in the competition this season in the form of B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, their middle order has looked a mess throughout and is heavily reliant on the openers. RCB, on the other hand, have a much more well-rounded and clinical new-ball attack, led by the impressive Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the potent Josh Hazlewood, who will surely exploit helpful Dharamshala conditions to their advantage. In addition to this, with the arrival of their dangerous opener Phil Salt to complement the greatest of all time, Virat Kohli, RCB have a fearsome-looking opening partnership. 

Also Read – RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 1- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?
Tags: b-sai-sudharsanBhuvneshwar Kumardharamshalagujarat-titansIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026kagiso rabadaQualifier 1Rajat PatidarRashid KhanRCB vs GT Winner PredictionRoyal Challengers Bengalurushubman gillToss Predictionvirat kohli’

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RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?
RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?
RCB vs GT Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 1 Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Gujarat Titans?
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