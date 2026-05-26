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Home > Education News > Mumbai University Admissions 2026: Check First UG Merit List, Cut-Offs and Admission Schedule

Mumbai University Admissions 2026: Check First UG Merit List, Cut-Offs and Admission Schedule

The University of Mumbai has released the first merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2026 for the academic session 2026-27.

Mumbai university admission
Mumbai university admission

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 13:00 IST

Mumbai University has published the first merit list for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2026 for the session 2026-27. Students who have applied for admission in the affiliated and autonomous colleges of the university can now verify the merit list online on the official website and respective college portals. The merit rank list contains admissions for various popular undergraduate courses that include Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), and Bachelor of Science (BSc). Students whose names have appeared on the first allotment list will have to complete the admission formalities within the prescribed timeline. The announcement of the merit rank list heralds the opening of the admission allotment process for a large number of students wanting to secure seats in the undergraduate courses of the Mumbai University colleges.

How to view the Mumbai University first merit list 2026

Students can view or download the first merit list from the official website of the university or from the official website of the college applied. Students can follow the below mentioned steps to view the Mumbai University UG merit list 2026:

  • Login to the official website of the Mumbai university
  • Click on the undergraduate admission portal
  • Click on the “first merit list 2026” link
  • Choose the desired college and course
  • If needed, enter the login ID
  • The merit list will be shown on the screen
  • Save the downloaded file for future reference

Students are advised to carefully go through their name, category, course and admission status in the merit list.

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What is the admission process after the merit list

Candidates in the first merit list will have to complete document verification and fee payment between May 27 and May 29 to secure their admission

The university has stated that admissions are being granted based on marks obtained in the Class 12 board examinations. The admission policy itemises that the marks obtained in the “best five” subjects are considered while drawing up cut-offs and merit lists.

Students who do not complete the admission process within the set time period may forfeit their assigned seat

  • Documents normally required include:
  • Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets
  • Transfer certificate
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Category certificate, if any
  • Identity proof and other supporting documents

Colleges may issue further instructions on how verification can be done online or offline

When will Mumbai University release second merit list 2026

Mumbai University has already announced the dates for upcoming rounds of admission. According to the official date, the second merit list will be released on May 30 The third merit list will be released on June 4, subject to the number of vacant seats remaining after the first and second round of admission.

The university had earlier extended the UG admission registration deadline till May 23 after revising its admission schedule. This extension has given students more time to complete the application process on the centralised online portal.

What is the news on Mumbai University PG admissions 2026

Back to the undergraduate admissions, the university is also conducting the admission process for a number of PG programmes.

The university is currently taking applications for:

  • One-year Postgraduate Diploma courses
  • Two-year Postgraduate programmes
  • Fourth-year honours courses
  • Fourth-year honours with Research programmes

PG admission registration has commenced on May 9 and will continue till May 30, 2026, until 11:59 pm.

Those who wish to apply can do so through the official admission portal. Meanwhile, new academic session classes will start from June 13, 2026. With numerous rounds of admission in progress, students are expected to closely follow the university website and the respective college portals for updates pertaining to cut-offs, document verification, seat allotment procedures and related info.

Also Read: IGNOU July Session 2026 Admissions Begin: Check Eligibility, Courses And Application Steps

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Mumbai University Admissions 2026: Check First UG Merit List, Cut-Offs and Admission Schedule
Tags: Mumbai University admissionMumbai University first merit list 2026Mumbai University UG admissions 2026Mumbai University UG merit list

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Mumbai University Admissions 2026: Check First UG Merit List, Cut-Offs and Admission Schedule
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