New LPG Rules Amid Crisis Fears: If You Have Pipe Connection, You Won’t Get A Cylinder

India is strengthening regulations in the domestic LPG connections to safeguard LPG supplies amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. A big change that was decided is that households with a PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connection will no longer be able to fill LPG cylinders. The order was implemented immediately and authorities said that all customers converting to PNG will have to surrender their LPG connection in 30 days or obtain a transfer voucher to use it in the future. The shift is to ensure non stop LPG supply to the completely LPG dependent households.

Check The Latest Order

But Why This New Notice?

The new order comes after a previous government directive in March which requested PNG customers to voluntarily discontinue LPG service within three months. The escalating conflict in the Middle East, especially the tension over the Strait of Hormuz, however, has been worrying India about their energy security and fuel imports. A major share of LPG is supplied from West Asian countries and recently, disruptions in shipping routes and disrupted global supply chains have forced the government to take stringent measures. The officials now stated clearly that LPG cylinder booking will automatically stop after a household gets connected to PNG.

For Whom Will This Notice Be Helpful?

Meanwhile, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has announced relief measures to prevent any inconvenience to consumers. Customers who cancel LPG connections will receive a transfer voucher that will assist them to re-activate the same LPG connection at a later date, if they move to a location without LPG services. This facility will be particularly useful to workers who are regularly moved, tenants and students, and migrant workers who frequently move to different cities, the government says. The ministry is confident that the agreement will strike a balance between conserving LPG supplies, and protecting LPG consumers’ interests.

‘There Will Be No Shortage’: Government

Almost 33 million tonnes of LPG is consumed in India annually, while India imports almost 90 per cent of its LPG requirement from outside. This has thus made the conflict between West Asia a big concern for the country’s energy planners. To lessen the reliance on the region, India has already begun to import fuel from other countries like the US and Canada, as well as from Norway. The government, however, has pledged that there will be no shortage of local LPG supplies, despite the uncertainties in the world. As per official reports, LPG supplies continue to be stable as they delivered around 1.72 crore cylinders over the past four days against 1.66 crore cylinder booking for the country.

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