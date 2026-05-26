Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured

In a major incident, three LPG cylinders exploded one after another inside a house in the Burail area of Sector 45 in Chandigarh on Monday evening, causing panic in the neighbourhood and leaving multiple people injured. According to initial reports from police and local sources, at least four to six people were hurt in the blasts, while the exact number is still being verified. The blasts came in quick succession, with locals reporting loud detonations that sent people out of their homes in fear. The force of the blasts was powerful enough to damage the house where the incident occurred, and also cracked buildings nearby, officials and eyewitnesses said.

Emergency Response and Rescue Operations

Police teams, fire services and other emergency responders reached the spot soon after receiving alerts. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities cordoned off the area to ensure safety and start the initial assessment and rescue work.

Officials also confirmed that they recovered 10 LPG cylinders from the site. The presence of a large number of cylinders has raised serious concerns among investigators.







Allegations of Illegal LPG Refilling Under Investigation

Locals alleged that illegal LPG refilling activity was being carried out inside the house where the explosion took place. Some residents claimed that such practices have been happening in the Burail area for a long time, creating a serious safety risk in densely populated lanes.

Police, however, said the exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Residents also voiced concerns about ongoing illegal cylinder storage and refilling in residential areas, claiming it often goes unchecked despite posing a major hazard.



A local woman said, ‘Black marketing of cylinders is being done while the administration is sleeping. There is so much encroachment in Burail’s lanes that even vehicles cannot move freely.

Another resident added concerns about the scale of storage, saying that multiple cylinders were kept at the site where the blast occurred, intensifying suspicion of illegal trade.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine whether a gas leak, illegal refilling, or improper storage triggered the explosions. The area remains under tight security as officials examine debris and gather evidence.

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