LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid karnataka Abraham Accords CBSE Physics paper don 3 news Dharmendra Deol Padma Awards 2026 Full Winners List IPL 2026 OnlyFans latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac Bakra Eid
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured

Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured

Three LPG cylinders exploded in Burail, Sector 45, Chandigarh. Police are investigating the cause and possible illegal LPG storage.

Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured (Photo: X)
Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 03:12 IST

In a major incident, three LPG cylinders exploded one after another inside a house in the Burail area of Sector 45 in Chandigarh on Monday evening, causing panic in the neighbourhood and leaving multiple people injured. According to initial reports from police and local sources, at least four to six people were hurt in the blasts, while the exact number is still being verified. The blasts came in quick succession, with locals reporting loud detonations that sent people out of their homes in fear. The force of the blasts was powerful enough to damage the house where the incident occurred, and also cracked buildings nearby, officials and eyewitnesses said.

Emergency Response and Rescue Operations

Police teams, fire services and other emergency responders reached the spot soon after receiving alerts. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities cordoned off the area to ensure safety and start the initial assessment and rescue work.

Officials also confirmed that they recovered 10 LPG cylinders from the site. The presence of a large number of cylinders has raised serious concerns among investigators.

You Might Be Interested In



Allegations of Illegal LPG Refilling Under Investigation

Locals alleged that illegal LPG refilling activity was being carried out inside the house where the explosion took place. Some residents claimed that such practices have been happening in the Burail area for a long time, creating a serious safety risk in densely populated lanes.

Police, however, said the exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Residents also voiced concerns about ongoing illegal cylinder storage and refilling in residential areas, claiming it often goes unchecked despite posing a major hazard.

A local woman said, ‘Black marketing of cylinders is being done while the administration is sleeping. There is so much encroachment in Burail’s lanes that even vehicles cannot move freely.
Another resident added concerns about the scale of storage, saying that multiple cylinders were kept at the site where the blast occurred, intensifying suspicion of illegal trade.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine whether a gas leak, illegal refilling, or improper storage triggered the explosions. The area remains under tight security as officials examine debris and gather evidence.

ALSO READ: Padma Vibhushan vs Padma Bhushan vs Padma Shri: Key Differences Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured

RELATED News

Dr Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business Investee Company Branded Factory Launches Mega Retail Outlet in Vadodara

Karnataka Business Awards 2026 Successfully Honors Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs in Bengaluru

Do Padma Award 2026 Winners Receive Cash Prizes? Here’s What Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, R Madhavan And Other Awardees Actually Get

Delhi Rain Update (25-May-2026): IMD Forecasts Light Rain And Temperature Drop After 44°C Heatwave; Check 15 Day Forecast

Kerala Fuel Prices Trend as Petrol and Diesel Rates Stay High Amid Ongoing Hikes and Inflation Pressure.

LATEST NEWS

Who Are The 13 Servicemen Trump Honoured In Memorial Day Tribute Over Iran Conflict?

Extreme Heatwaves Grip Europe As UK, Ireland, France and Spain Record Historic May Temperatures

Maa Inti Bangaaram Trailer: Release Date, Cast And Storyline Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action Avatar

Woman Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar In UK, Three People Arrested

WWE Raw[May 25, 2026]: Oba Femi Opens Show, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns & Jacob Fatu Sign Contract And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

UK Weather Update: Kew Gardens Records Hottest May Day Ever at 34.8°C Amid Nationwide Heatwave Alerts

RCB vs GT Injury News: Will Phil Salt Play Qualifier 1 vs Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala? Captain Rajat Patidar Breaks Silence

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain Squad: Lamine Yamal Included, Dean Huijsen Misses Out For Olympic Champions; No Real Madrid Players Named

France Child Abuse Scandal: Over 100 Schools, Daycare Centres Probed Over Rape And Assault Of Children

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide

Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured
Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured
Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured
Three LPG Cylinders Explode In Chandigarh’s Burail, 4–6 People Injured

QUICK LINKS