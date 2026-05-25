Dr Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business Investee Company Branded Factory Launches Mega Retail Outlet in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 25: Branded Factory, a rapidly expanding value-retail and B2B platform associated with the Bada Business growth ecosystem, successfully inaugurated its mega retail outlet in Vadodara on 23rd May 2026. The grand launch and exclusive press conference witnessed the presence of renowned entrepreneur, business mentor, and Founder & CEO of Bada Business, Dr Vivek Bindra, who is also associated with Branded Factory as a shareholder, along with Actor & Entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi and several distinguished personalities.

Located at Baroda Square, BPC Road, Alkapuri, the newly launched mega outlet is spread across 1 lakh+ sq. ft. and is being positioned among Gujarat’s largest value-driven retail destinations. The outlet houses 1 lakh+ products across multiple categories, including fashion, lifestyle, accessories, electronics, and other consumer segments, offering customers a large-format shopping experience under one roof.

Backed by 20+ years of expertise in wholesale distribution and partnerships with 150+ leading brands, Branded Factory aims to make premium branded products accessible at affordable pricing. Customers visiting the outlet can avail of attractive offers and discounts ranging from 50% to 90% across categories, making premium shopping more accessible for consumers.

The launch witnessed massive participation from customers, retailers, business visitors, creators, and influencers from across the region. Reflecting the overwhelming response and strong consumer demand, Branded Factory recorded sales worth ₹4 Crore+ on the launch day itself, highlighting the strong market impact and growing craze for the brand across Vadodara. The company also introduced interactive shopping activities, including “Spin The Wheel” opportunities and lucky draw coupons for shoppers to further enhance customer engagement.

Designed as an experiential retail destination, the outlet aims to redefine modern retail shopping by bringing together premium products, affordability, and large-scale customer experience. The company also highlighted its long-term vision of building a scalable and organized retail ecosystem across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vivek Bindra said, “India’s retail sector is evolving rapidly and consumers today are looking for both affordability and quality. Branded Factory reflects the future of value-driven retail in India. Through our association, the focus has been on strengthening scalability, structured growth and customer-centric business expansion. At Bada Business, we believe Indian businesses with strong execution capabilities can create large-scale impact when supported with the right business ecosystem and entrepreneurial mindset.”

Mr. Basant Gandhi, Director, Branded Factory, said, “Our vision is to create a modern retail ecosystem where customers can access premium branded products at highly competitive pricing under one roof. Our association with Bada Business and guidance from Dr Vivek Bindra has strengthened our long-term expansion and scalability approach. Vadodara is an important milestone in our growth journey, and we are confident that the outlet will emerge as one of Gujarat’s leading shopping destinations.”

The event also witnessed the presence of Nia Sharma, Actress & Model, Kashish Kapoor, Bigg Boss Fame, and Paras Kalnawat, popularly known for TV show Anupama, along with several leading creators, digital influencers, and social media personalities, making it one of the most talked-about retail launch events in the region.

Building on the successful launch, Branded Factory has announced aggressive expansion plans with two more stores expected soon, followed by a franchise-led expansion model aimed at building one of India’s largest value-driven organized retail and franchise networks.